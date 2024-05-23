A Celtic player who Callum McGregor has called “outstanding” is being targeted by a European giant this summer, it has been revealed.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops recently wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title, with Brendan Rodgers’ side looking to win the double with a Cup final victory over Rangers this weekend.

After that, though, attention will be firmly on the transfer window, making preparations for the 2024/25 season. It is believed that the club want to sign a new goalkeeper, winger and striker, with a replacement for the retiring Joe Hart at the top of the agenda.

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, Trabzonspor star Ugurcan Cakir, Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson and Werder Bremen colossus Michael Zetterer have all been linked to replace Hart, whereas a permanent bid for loanee Adam Idah is also being prepared, with Norwich City valuing the striker at £5m.

However, alongside possible incomings, Celtic will also need to be ready for interest in some of their own, and it looks as if one big club are working on a move for a Parkhead gem.

Bayer Leverkusen looking to sign Celtic playmaker

Football Scotland and reporter Mark Hendry provided a Celtic update regarding young playmaker Daniel Kelly on Wednesday, revealing that Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have made a transfer approach.

Xabi Alonso’s side have been in contact wanting to know the finances of any potential transfer and are hoping to strike a deal, with sources in Germany telling FS that Kelly is considered a serious talent for his age group.

However, it is added that Celtic will sit down for more contract discussions with the 18-year-old this week and those at Parkhead ‘believe they can have successful talks and convince Kelly to pledge his future to Parkhead’, with the club desperate to keep old of their academy graduate.

Rocco Vata is also another player Rodgers and co want to keep hold of alongside Kelly, so it could be an important few weeks for the teenage duo. Kelly has made six senior appearances for the Hoops, four of which have come during the 2023/24 campaign. He’s also come in for praise from McGregor this season, with the skipper saying:

"It's brilliant. Over the time I have been here we keep trying to add the young players from getting them into the first team from the academy. This guy has been outstanding.

"He has personality, brilliant quality, great kid, wants to learn, work as hard as they can, all these attributes. It's so important if you want to have a career here. "The group really love him and the way that he plays and the way that he trains. So we just need more of that from him."

A move to Germany to follow in the footsteps of right-back Jeremie Frimpong could be one to watch for Kelly, with the midfielder potentially having a decision to make soon.