Journalist Pete O’Rourke has provided a big-money Celtic transfer update on a potential summer deal.

Celtic form under Brendan Rodgers

The Hoops have struggled at points in recent weeks, dropping some crucial Scottish Premiership points with draws against Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

As a result, there has been speculation over Brendan Rodgers’ future as manager, however, Celtic aren’t planning to sack the Northern Irishman anytime soon.

A late win over Motherwell on the weekend was followed up with a much-needed 7-1 win over Dundee, with Rodgers giving a defiant response for the rest of the season.

“It hasn’t been the most fluent this season for so many reasons, but now I think we are getting some key players back and it is starting to really stiffen it up for us. “It allows us to have that base to attack the games, and they have that belief to keep going. “It is what this club is known for, and every group has to have it. If you play for Celtic, you need to keep going until the very end. “I think the story is already written for us this season, and that is the one thing that I reinforce with the players. All the noise, everything that has been around this team for virtually the whole season. “We get the chance to write our story, no one else. And that is what we will do.”

However, attention behind the scenes at Parkhead will soon be on the summer transfer market, and there has been a new update regarding one recent Celtic addition.

There have been reports this week that striker Adam Idah, on loan from Norwich City until the end of the season, is thought to be open to a permanent Celtic transfer.

Now, as per Football Insider reporter O’Rourke, Celtic ‘will have to fork out a big-money fee’ to sign Idah in the summer. The 23-year-old has impressed Parkhead officials, but the Canaries will hold out for a hefty fee.

The Republic of Ireland international has certainly made an impact in his five league appearances for the Hoops, scoring five goals and registering one assist.

Adam Idah's Celtic performances WhoScored rating Aberdeen 1-1 Celtic 6.91/10 Hibernian 1-2 Celtic 7.36/10 Celtic 1-1 Kilmarnock 6.45/10 Motherwell 1-3 Celtic 8.11/10 Celtic 7-1 Dundee 8.44/10

His most important contribution came against Motherwell, with his two efforts proving to be the difference. Rodgers praised the striker as a result, saying: “Kyogo's strengths are running in behind and running into space, but this is a game when we need that, and Adam can do that, we also need a reference in the team. And as soon as the big guy comes into the game, he sets it up so well for us.

“He scores two brilliant goals. His first one is an amazing header - it's a great cross by Greg (Taylor) but his header is absolutely brilliant. And then obviously he makes his first-post run and gets the second one.”

Celtic are reportedly willing to break their transfer record on a huge signing this summer, so if the funds are right, perhaps Idah could be that man, making this one to watch.