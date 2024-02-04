A "brilliant" Celtic player could now reportedly leave the club before the summer transfer window, with a move abroad on the cards amid interest in him.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops suffered a disappointing result on Saturday afternoon, only managing to draw 1-1 away to Aberdeen and dropping two valuable points in the Scottish Premiership title race in the process. It means they are now just three points clear at the summit, with rivals Rangers having a game in hand on them.

Celtic did complete some business during the January transfer window, strengthening Brendan Rodgers' options, with Adam Idah making the move from Norwich City on loan until the end of the season and Nicolas Kuhn arriving from Rapid Vienna.

Focus could now be on summer signings, however, and Dwight Gayle has emerged as an option, with the veteran striker actually someone who could join at any point because he is a free agent. He could bring the added firepower that may prove to be so key in the title battle, especially in big moments when the crunch matches arrive.

While more incoming business may well be a clear area of focus, it could also be that some players leave Parkhead sooner rather than later. A new rumour suggests that a big name could be one of those on the move.

Celtic could sell James Forrest

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, James Forrest could leave Celtic before the end of the season, with a number of MLS clubs believed to be "monitoring" his situation.

"Celtic legend James Forrest could yet leave the club in the coming months in an out-of-window deal, sources have told Football Insider.

"It is believed that most of those six proposals came from clubs in the English Championship. The deadline has since passed, but a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Major League Soccer clubs are now monitoring the winger’s situation at Celtic. The US window remains open until 23 April – two months after the MLS season kicks off later in February."

Forrest has been such a great servant for Celtic down the years, making a highly impressive 483 appearances, not to mention scoring 104 goals and registering 101 assists for the club. He has also won 25 honours with the Hoops, which shows how much he has achieved in his career.

James Forrest's Celtic trophy wins Total Scottish Premiership 11 Scottish Cup 7 Scottish League Cup 7

Rodgers is clearly a big admirer, too, even though he has become more out of favour this season, praising one performance against Hearts back in October:

"The substitutions came in and made a really good contribution, I thought James Forrest was absolutely brilliant when he came into the game and overall, delighted with the performance and result."

It does feel like a move away makes the most sense at this point, in order for Celtic to receive a fee and Forrest to move on in his career - his current deal expires in 2025 - but if he does depart soon, he should be remembered as a Hoops great of the modern era, given the success he has enjoyed.