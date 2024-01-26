Celtic youngster Rocco Vata has been attracting significant interest from Italy this month, with Serie A side Bologna and second-tier outfit Como FC both making enquiries about a potential deal. As he approaches the expiry of his current contract at the end of the season, Vata had looked set to leave the Scottish Premiership leaders - Celtic had even give him permission to seal a move away this month.

However, in a surprise twist, it then emerged that Brendan Rodgers' side had initiated talks over a new deal players' agency, CAA Base, in the hope of extending his stay in Glasgow. Vata is believed to be keen to remain with the club, provided he's shown a suitable pathway to the first-team, and now there's been a further update on Celtic's efforts to tie him down.

Celtic close in on Vata agreement

According to Football Insider, Celtic are now "close to agreeing a new deal with Vata". They have made progress over the last 48 hours, and there's now optimism that he will put pen to paper on fresh terms.

The agreement with Vata would be a shock after he was told he could leave and held talks with potential suitors, but there's now a very real chance that it comes to pass.

"Special" Vata could be long-term star

Writing in 2022, Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig named Vata as part of a generation of young Irish talent who could go on to achieve something "special" during their careers. He's certainly justifying the hype for Celtic's B-team this season, scoring 12 goals in 15 Lowland League appearances to rank joint-fifth in the competition's leaderboard. What's more, only one player above him - Hearts' Makenzie Kirk (1.3) - can better his record of 0.8 goals per match.

Overall, he's scored 23 in 34 appearances for the reserve outfit, form that's inevitably caught the eye of key figures at Celtic. He became the 11th-youngest player in the club's history when he made his debut as a 17-year-old in December 2022, and their 12th-youngest goalscorer when he found the net as a substitute in a 5-0 win over Highland League side Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup last weekend. That was just his fifth appearance for the Hoops, so it hasn't taken him long to make an impact.

Related Celtic could sign Rodgers' next Vardy in late swoop for 6ft 1 gem Could the Hoops end their search for a new striker before the window slams shut?

At the international level, meanwhile, Vata earned a swift debut for Ireland's under-21 side in September, and made a big impression by scoring twice in a win over San Marino. It wouldn't be remotely surprising if he became a key player for the boys in green in years to come.

Based on earlier reports, we can only assume that Celtic have now made certain promises to Vata regarding first-team opportunities. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him feature in Rodgers' matchday squad in the Premiership on a few occasions between now and the end of the season, an opportunity he's been denied up to this point.