Having already secured the signature of Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna this month, Celtic have reportedly made their first move to strengthen Brendan Rodgers' attack even further as they seek a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic transfer news

Currently top of the Scottish Premiership by eight points, above Rangers who have two games in hand, the Hoops have the chance to use the January transfer window to all but seal their crown once again. Kuhn's arrival should go a long way in achieving that goal too.

Speaking about the signing of the winger, Rodgers said: "We believe he is a dynamic player who has an excellent level of quality and all the attributes to fit well into our style of play. He has a real attacking intent, a player with great pace and ideas, the ability to create and score goals and a player with a great energy and work ethic."

After getting their January business underway, the Bhoys have already turned their attention towards another potential attacking reinforcement. According to GiveMeSport, Celtic have made enquiries about a deal to sign Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United this month. The young forward has struggled for minutes at times this season and could finally earn regular first-team starts at Celtic Park.

Speaking about the potential deal, transfer insider Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “I guess it'd be a loan move. Gelhardt would be a nice profile player because he seems ready to perform on the right platform. He's got excellent traits that probably need a bit of development now. I'm not surprised that enquiries are being made on both fronts from Rangers or Celtic at this moment in time.

"For a player like Gelhardt, it's probably confidence-boosting to have those conversations happening around you right now. Whether they can come to fruition and turn into a transfer is different, but I don't think it's harming anybody to look at that situation.”

"Excellent" Gelhardt could find form at Celtic

Gelhardt's game-time this season has been few and far between. The young forward has made just eight appearances in all competitions, scoring just once in a campaign to forget so far. In need of a move, Celtic could prove to be the perfect destination. The Scottish Premiership leaders currently have Kyogo Furuhashi leading the line and whilst the Japanese forward will be hard to displace, Gelhardt could provide an ideal backup option for Rodgers.

The Leeds youngster has earned plenty of praise throughout his time at Elland Road, including from teammate Pascal Struijk. The defender said via The Yorkshire Post after his goal in 2022 against Brighton & Hove Albion that Gelhardt set up:

"To be fair I haven’t really seen it but I know he (Gelhardt) chipped it over the defender. He’s really good, really talented on the ball and to find me at the back stick was really good.”