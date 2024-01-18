Celtic are on the hunt for new additions and now have a good chance of being able to complete a deal for a reported target this month, according to a reliable journalist.

Celtic look for extra bodies in January...

It is well known that Brendan Rodgers is keen to ensure additional bodies arrive at Parkhead this month to help boost his side's hopes of securing a third Scottish Premiership title in quick succession.

Despite having to wait for all of 16 days, Hoops supporters finally got their first taste of action in the transfer window earlier this week as Nicolas Kuhn arrived from Rapid Vienna on a five-and-a-half-year contract and the former Germany Under-20 international will be expected to provide trickery in the wide areas.

Planning ahead for the rest of the month, the Hoops could now look to target a striker and a left-back in the closing stages of the market, alongside shifting several fringe players out of the club.

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph delivered a brief summary of potential incomings and outgoings at Parkhead, stating on social media platform X: "Celtic are now focusing efforts to bring in a LB & ST before the end of the transfer window. Permanent deals would be preferable, but loan targets may be more achievable. GK situation is also being assessed, but more likely to be addressed in the summer."

He then added: "The Hoops are open to offers for Gustaf Lagerbielke, Alexandro Bernabei, James McCarthy & Rocco Vata. Vata is out of contract in the summer and is already in talks with Bologna & Como. Yuki Kobayashi and Marco Tilio are also likely to leave on loan this month."

Related Rodgers could supercharge Palma as Celtic eye swoop for £2.8k-p/w whiz The Scottish giants are reportedly interested in a deal to snap up the young defender.

Midfield could also become an area of concern as doubt is cast over David Turnbull's future at the Scottish giants, and one media outlet now claim an arrival in the engine room could be on the cards to bolster Celtic's engine room this month.

Celtic hold Jung Ho-Yeon talks

As per reliable Daily Record reporter Scott Burns, Celtic have held talks with Gwangju FC midfielder Jung Ho-Yeon over a move to Parkhead and it is believed that there is a 'good chance' that any potential deal could move further down the line this window.

Jung statistics in 2023 - K League 1 (Sofascore) Goal conversion 9% Big chances created 4 Accurate passes per game 41.3 (90%) Tackles per game 2.0 Balls recovered per game 5.8 Clearances per game 1.1

Nonetheless, it is believed that his current employers would be keen to keep him in his homeland until the summer. Scouting missions have been taking place since last year regarding the 23-year-old as Celtic look to gain a clear picture of what he could bring to the table in the middle of the park.

Labelled a "very good prospect" by Asian football expert Dario Focardi, the Mokpo-born shuttler made 34 appearances in 2023 across all competitions, registering two goals and three assists (Jung statistics - Transfermarkt).

Loanee Kwon Hyeok-kyu, winger Yang Hyun-jun and striker Oh Hyeon-gyu form a three-man Korean contingent in Glasgow and Rodgers could well be in the process of acquiring a fourth player from the nation to play a part in the second half of the season.