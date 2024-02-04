After signing Adam Idah, Celtic could look to add another attacking addition, taking advantage of the free agent market to land a reinforcement for Brendan Rodgers' side after the transfer deadline has passed.

After sealing his loan move from Norwich City to the Scottish Premiership giants, Idah told Celtic's official website: “I’m delighted. The past couple of days have been stressful, but today is the first day when it’s been a bit quiet, so I’m so happy to be here.

“I found out there was interest on Monday morning and from then it kicked on. But I was here, there and everywhere, so I’m chilling now and travelling later on, and looking forward to it. It’s such a big club and the gaffer here, the history he’s got is amazing, and him developing all these young players, I think it will suit me to a T, so I’m very excited.

"I’m the type of guy that will take each game as it comes. I want to win games, I want to be that demanding and what happens at the end of the season, we’ll see. It looks like there is going to be competition in the squad, but whether I’m starting on the bench or playing with him, it’s going to be great for me. I’m still 22 years of age and of course I want to play as many games as I can, but we all know you can’t play each and every game."

Potentially not done there, according to Ryan Rowe of The Scottish Sun, Celtic could be enticed by the chance to sign Dwight Gayle on a free deal after his release from Stoke City. But after already welcoming Idah, it is Old Firm rivals Rangers who would be favourites to land the former Premier League forward if he looked towards Scotland for his next move.

"Clinical" Gayle isn't needed at Celtic

Whilst the deal would be risk-free, questions remain over Celtic's need for Gayle or any other additional option to lead the line this season, especially after they welcomed Idah. With Kyogo Furuhashi currently leading the line, too, those at Celtic Park are yet to see if Idah can even get substantial game time this season, such is the ability of the 29-year-old.

Gayle's search for a new club is likely to take him far and wide, as he looks to end his status as a free agent as quickly as possible.

Previously earning plenty of praise at Newcastle United, Rafael Benitez once said via The Daily Mail: "When you have players as clinical as Dwight, you will score goals. The team played well and created chances. His job is to be there, fighting with the centre-back and try to score if he gets a chance. He is on fire now, he is happy and we're all happy."