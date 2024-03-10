Celtic have identified a priority signing during the summer transfer window, as Dermot Desmond looks to oversee more important business.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops have been linked with plenty of potential new signings of late, as the club look to bolster the squad, regardless of what happens in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Desmond is reportedly keen on bringing in a new striker in the summer, with Celtic even willing to set aside "huge funds" to bring in a top-quality player to lead the line. Liel Abada's exit to MLS side Charlotte FC has heightened the need to bring in attacking reinforcements.

There is also the potential for Adam Idah's loan move to become a permanent one at the end of the current campaign, although his situation appears to be a little unclear at the moment. That's because Mark Lawwell didn't include an option for Celtic to buy the striker in his contract at Parkhead, having arrived on loan from Norwich City in January.

FC Twente left-back Gijs Smal is another player who has been backed to seal a move to the Hoops in the coming month, having been compared to AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini in the past, which is incredible praise.

Whatever happens this summer, it certainly looks as though the Hoops have identified their attack as a primary area of focus, and now a new update has emerged.

Celtic's priority summer target revealed

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Celtic have made a new winger in the summer window a top priority, following the recent exit of Abada. They are keen to "fill the void" that the 22-year-old has left "as quickly as possible" come the end of the season, ensuring they look healthy in attacking areas.

While no specific player is mentioned in the update, it is encouraging to see Desmond clearly sanctioning moves for attacking stars, given the aforementioned report about a new striker also arriving at Parkhead.

This is a crucial period in Celtic's recent future, at a time when rivals Rangers are threatening to become more of a force again, and the Hoops cannot afford to let their high standards drop.

Celtic's top scorers in the SPL this season Total Matt O'Riley 11 Kyogo Furuhashi 9 David Turnbull 7 Luis Palma 6 Adam Idah 5 Oh Hyeon-Gyu 5

Brendan Rodgers is far from secure in his job, with a new claim suggesting that those high up at the club don't see him as the long-term answer as manager - he will likely have to win the league in order to stay in the job - and it is imperative that funds continue to be available to strengthen the squad.

If Celtic can pip Rangers to title glory, though, keeping Rodgers on as manager in the process, and then sign both a winger and a striker, it could only enhance their hopes of more success moving forward, adding some much-needed firepower to a squad not littered with goals this season.