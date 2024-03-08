Celtic are reportedly looking to seal a double swoop for a towering defender and an international midfielder, aiming to pip a number of Premier League clubs to their signatures.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops will hope to have a strong summer in the transfer market, following a season that hasn't always gone to plan under Brendan Rodgers, as they trail Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race.

One exciting rumour that has emerged is a return for Kieran Tierney at the end of the season, with the Scot's time at Arsenal becoming an increasingly disappointing one. He is currently on loan at Real Sociedad but could potentially jump at the chance to seal a Parkhead reunion and cement a permanent new home.

Meanwhile, current Celtic loanee Adam Idah could make a permanent move to the club in the summer transfer window, having enjoyed such a positive impact since joining in January, scoring five goals in six league appearances.

Another statement signing could be Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool, with the Irish goalkeeper linked with a move to the Hoops, as he potentially looks to be a No.1 away from Anfield this summer. His form in the absence of Alisson has been outstanding, but the Brazilian is possibly the best in the world in his position, and will oust his teammate upon his return.

Celtic eyeing exciting double swoop

According to a new report from HITC, Celtic want to clinch the double signing of Leopold Querfeld and Matthias Seidl, both of whom currently play for Rapid Vienna. The Hoops will face stern competition from Premier League side Crystal Palace, however, with new manager Oliver Glasner believed to be "interested" in snapping them up.

The report goes on to add that "Fulham, Burnley, Wolves and Leicester have also watched both players in action". Querfeld and Seidl may not necessarily be the household names that the likes of Tierney and Kelleher are, for example, but they could be shrewd additions by Celtic come the summer.

The former is a towering 6 foot 3 defender who has made 20 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, and he has won a total of 20 caps for Austria as youth level, still awaiting his maiden outing in the senior setup.

At 23, Seidl is a little more experienced than his 20-year-old teammate, and he has five goals his name in the league this season, highlighting his end product from the middle of the park. Unlike his colleague, he has been capped for Austria's senior team, featuring three times to date, and he could add quality and depth to Rodgers' midfield.

The level of Premier League interest will likely make it difficult to sign both Querfeld and Seidl, such is the lure of playing in arguably the biggest league in the world, but Celtic are a huge club in their own right, and could give the pair Champions League football, unlike others.