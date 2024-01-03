Celtic are reportedly eyeing a move to sign a creative new attacker for Brendan Rodgers during the January transfer window, and a deal could cost around £2m.

Celtic January transfer plans

The Hoops were extremely busy over the summer, with a number of new players arriving on permanent transfers, whereas they still managed to make a profit after Jota's big-money exit to Saudi Arabia.

Celtic summer window signings Fee Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc. All fees according to Sky Sports

However, things haven’t exactly gone to plan for plenty of the recent additions, with reports suggesting that Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei is attracting interest from Europe and his homeland, Yuki Kobayashi and Yosuke Ideguchi could go back to Japan, winger Marco Tilio is wanted back on loan by former club Melbourne City whereas, defender Gustaf Lagerbielke could also be on his way out.

Therefore, winter window signings could be on the agenda, and it is believed that Rodgers wants a striker, left winger and central midfielder this month, with Celtic potentially spending up to £10m.

Rodgers was recently asked about what can be expected this month in the market, to which he said:

“I don’t know. I’ll tell you once they’re announced, once they’re in. I’m relaxed but focused. I want quality. And that’s what we need to improve.”

One of those attacking arrivals could be a former Ajax and Bayern Munich prospect, according to a recent report.

Celtic eyeing Nicolas Kuhn

The Scottish Sun shared a Celtic transfer update in the last 48 hours, claiming the Hoops and Rodgers are eyeing a move for Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn. The report claims that a move to Parkhead could appeal to the player, who could cost around £2m, four times the amount Rapid Vienna paid for him 18 months ago.

It is also added in the story that data and scouting site Wyscout recently named him as one of the top 12 ‘chance creators’ in world football, so he appears to be an extremely bright attacking spark after becoming a regular in Austria.

Kuhn, a left-footed forward, is primarily a right-winger who can also play on the left or as a centre-forward. The 24-year-old has now made 51 senior appearances for his current employers, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists during that time. (Nicolas Kuhn stats – Transfermarkt)

Prior to his move to Vienna, Kuhn was praised by Bayern Munich campus manager Jochen Sauer, who said back in 2020:

“He is a technically strong, agile player who fits in well with us and has his share in the championship. We expect a lot from him in the future.”

He could therefore be an exciting addition for Rodgers and co as they hunt down another Scottish Premiership title, and going off the recent claim from Wyscout, Celtic could be getting themselves a creative star for around £2m.