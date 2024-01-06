Celtic are hoping to lure Scottish centre-back Scott McKenna to Parkhead as Brendan Rodgers seeks to bolster his defence this January.

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic's defensive record is strong. The Hoops, eight points clear at the top of the table, have only let in 15 in their first 22 matches. The only team to have conceded fewer is their Old Firm rivals, who also have two games in hand.

However, against stronger opposition in the Champions League, Brendan Rodgers' side have looked more exposed. Across their six matches, Celtic conceded 15 times, and that was a big part of the reason why they finished bottom of their group and exited Europe altogether heading into the new year. Only Belgian side Antwerp (17) conceded more in that phase, and so it's not particularly surprising that the club are seemingly intent on bolstering their backline in January.

McKenna emerges as Celtic target

According to Sky Sports, both Celtic and arch-rivals Rangers are interested in Scott McKenna of Nottingham Forest. Forest have made him available for transfer this month, paving the way for a battle between the Old Firm clubs.

There's a possibility that McKenna could move north of the border on loan first, and then join his new club on a permanent deal come the summer when his Forest contract expires.

McKenna started Forest's first five Premier League games this season, but hasn't featured at all since. In December, the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel revealed that the club had banished him from first-team training ahead of an anticipated January exit. Even the sacking of Steve Cooper and the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo as his replacement has failed to bring about an improvement in his situation.

Rodgers could get his man from 2018

It's a surprise to see McKenna treated this way. Signed in 2020 from Aberdeen, he's played 105 games for Forest, nearly half of which (51) came in 2021/22 as they achieved promotion back to the English top flight. The centre-back was instrumental in that achievement, winning man of the match when they beat Huddersfield in the play-off final (Sky Football).

He remained an important figure last season as Forest prolonged their return, starting 20 of the 25 games for which he was available, but now he's been completely frozen out.

He'll be a familiar name for Celtic fans given his time with Aberdeen and his international career with Scotland, which now spans 30 caps (including one at the last European Championship). Manager Rodgers will certainly be familiar too, having made an attempt to bring him to Parkhead during his first stint as Celtic boss in 2018.

According to Football Scotland, Aberdeen rejected an initial £3.5m bid, and then Celtic refused to return with a better offer. Two years later, when he got his move to England, they may have thought that the ship had sailed, but with McKenna still of a decent footballing age at 27, Rodgers could finally get his man. If it is to be an initial loan, then it could come down to which Glaswegian club is willing to pay a greater share of his Forest wages, and which offers him a more significant role in the squad.