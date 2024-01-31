Celtic have now made a transfer breakthrough in their attempts to make a late striker signing for Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic signings this season

The Hoops were extremely busy over the summer following Rodgers’ return, with a number of new players arriving at Celtic Park.

Celtic summer window signings Fee Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc. All fees according to Sky Sports

In the transfer market, this month, the Hoops have made just one new signing in winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna. On the pitch, Rodgers’ side are leading the race for another Scottish Premiership title, even though frustrations have recently been heard from the stand.

As a result, Celtic chiefs appear to be dipping into the market with just hours remaining of the window for a new striker, but it isn't Sydney van Hooijdonk.

Celtic make Adam Idah transfer breakthrough

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Adam Idah from Norwich City, with a medical already underway.

“Celtic have agreed a deal with Norwich City to sign striker Adam Idah and he is undergoing a medical in London on Wednesday, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the 22-year-old has already started medical tests ahead of his loan move to Parkhead.

“The Hoops and the Canaries have reached a full agreement which will see the Republic of Ireland international join for the remainder of the season. Well-placed sources told Football Insider that Idah is keen on a switch to the Scottish lead leaders this month.”

Idah has played all of his senior football for the Canaries after coming through the academy at Carrow Road.

Adam Idah stats Appearances Goals Assists Norwich 115 17 4 Republic of Ireland 22 3 0

The 22-year-old has netted seven times during the current campaign and came in for praise from pundit Carlton Palmer following his display against the Netherlands, where he caused issues for Nathan Ake and Virgil van Dijk.

“Adam Idah, the Norwich City centre forward, has had an impressive start to the season. He’s scored three goals in seven matches for club and country. And now with Josh Sargent injured for Norwich, it’s a welcome boost for the club.

“He looks lively and caused very, very good centre backs Nathan Ake of Manchester City and [Virgil] van Dijk from Liverpool no end of problems in the international game for Ireland with his pace.

“Norwich will hope that this performance will give him the confidence to carry on scoring in the Championship, playing against much, much less talented defenders than van Dijk and Ake.”

Celtic will now be the ones hoping that his “impressive” recent form can continue at Parkhead, and by the looks of things, it’s now a matter of time until a transfer is announced and Idah can rival the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Hyeon-gyu Oh in attack.