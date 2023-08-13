Celtic are closing in on securing the signature of defender Gustaf Lagerbielke this summer, according to reports, as Brendan Rodgers looks to reinforce his defensive options in the Scottish Premiership.

The former Leicester City manager got his second spell at the club off to the perfect start, defeating Ross County on the opening day of the season, before overcoming Aberdeen on Sunday lunchtime.

What's the latest on Gustaf Lagerbielke to Celtic?

The Scottish Premiership champions are close to securing the signature of Elfsborg centre-back Lagerbielke for a fee of around £3m, according to Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports, who has reported that the defender is set to undergo a medical next week, before finalising terms on a long-term contract.

"Celtic are closing in on the signing of Elfsborg centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke for a fee of around £3m. The 23-year-old is due to arrive in Glasgow during the week to undergo a medical and finalise terms on a long-term contract."

The 23-year-old looks set to become the seventh name through the door at Celtic Park this season in what has been a fairly successful window for those at the club.

There have been departures, of course, with the exit of Jota to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad and defender Carl Starfelt to Celta Vigo, but, that aside, Rodgers can be pleased with his reinforcements.

Looking to once again win the Scottish Premiership, too, Celtic will only be strengthened by the reported pending arrival of Lagerbielke.

Who is Gustaf Lagerbielke?

Standing at 6ft 3in, Lagerbielke appears to be an imposing central defender, and at 23 years of age, may only get better if he completes the reported move to Celtic this summer.

The Hoops are getting a defender at the top of his game, too, as proven by the fact that his valuation is the highest that it's ever been during his career to date. According to Transfermarkt, Lagerbielke is currently worth €1.2m (£1m), having been worth just €900k (£777k) last year.

With that said, Celtic are swooping in at the best time, before that valuation goes up even more at Elfsborg after another impressive campaign last time out.

Making 15 appearances for the Swedish side last season, Lagerbielke played a key role as his side won the Allsvensken league, edging out Malmo FF by one singular point.

You'd expect that Rodgers will be keen to get a deal done as quickly as possible at Celtic Park, given how thick and fast the fixtures are coming to start off what he hopes will be a successful season.

Speaking after his side defeated Ross County on the opening day, the former Liverpool manager said, via the BBC:

"Once we found our space and combinations we scored a couple of really good goals and played some fantastic football. The two goals we gave away are soft."

An added bonus on the opening day was Rangers' shock defeat against Kilmarnock, handing Celtic an early advantage in the title race.

After already welcoming plenty of reinforcements this summer, they're certainly a side to watch with great interest, too, particularly if they add colossal central defender Lagerbielke before the transfer window slams shut. With weeks remaining before deadline day, though, Celtic will be keen to get the deal done as quickly as possible.