Celtic have their eyes on two new forward players this month, but a new report suggests it is a Poland international currently starring in the MLS that the Hoops may move to sign.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys have just over two weeks remaining to complete any transfer business they wish to do ahead of the second half of the season. Despite sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership and a victory away from the knockout phase of the Champions League, Brendan Rodgers will still want his side to improve.

However, before they get a new player to the club, Celtic may have to deal with an exit, as Hull City and Queens Park Rangers have made Greg Taylor a transfer target. The left-back is out of contract in the summer, and while Celtic continue to negotiate over a new deal, an exit could materialise this month. Taylor has a positive relationship with Rodgers, which means he would be happy to stay at the club, but a move away has yet to be ruled out.

The Hoops face another potential exit, as young striker Daniel Cummings is wanted by West Ham United and Brighton, but Celtic are pushing for Cummings to stay and sign a new contract. The 18-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the campaign and, given he has scored 24 goals in 24 games in the club’s B team, that will be a bitter blow to Celtic.

Celtic may move for £8.5m MLS star this month

The future of Kyogo Furuhashi has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks, and the Hoops may already have a replacement in mind, as according to Corriere dello Sport relayed by Sport Witness, Celtic may look to sign Mateusz Bogusz this month instead of long-term forward target Gustav Isaksen.

The report states that the Scottish champions remain interested in Lazio’s Isaksen, but that is a deal that looks unlikely, as he is set to stay at Lazio until the end of the season, and Celtic are yet to bid for the player because of their interest in Bogusz.

Bogusz, who currently plays for MLS side LAFC, is of interest to Celtic and has been since the summer, when they were in talks over a deal to sign the forward. The 23-year-old netted 20 goals and recorded 11 assists in the MLS last season, and that form would make him an exciting addition for the Hoops.

Mateusz Bogusz's LAFC stats Apps 90 Goals 24 Assists 19

Bogusz’s form in front of goal has seen the player go from a transfer value of 2 million euros to 10 million euros (£8.5m) in the last 12 months alone. The Poland international’s ability to play anywhere across the frontline and as a 'number ten' means Rodgers has options for where he could play the player, but his arrival would provide serious competition for the likes of Kyogo and Adam Idah.