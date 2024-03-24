A concerning Celtic transfer update has emerged regarding the exit of a "wonderful" Hoops player, with a summer move away from Parkhead potentially on the cards.

Celtic transfer news

The upcoming summer transfer window is going to be an important one for Celtic, regardless of whether they end up winning the Scottish Premiership title over Rangers or not. By the club's usual high standards, performances haven't always been as impressive in comparison to previous years, which is why they will be second in the table if their rivals win their game in hand.

New signings could be needed to add new life to Brendan Rodgers' squad at the end of the season, and some potential additions have emerged in recent times, as they look to act fast.

Paulo Bernardo is currently on loan at Celtic from Benfica, and such is the manner in which he has impressed at Parkhead this season, a permanent move to the club has been mooted. He has two league goals and assists apiece to his name in 2023/24 to date, as well as averaging 1.6 tackles per game.

Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno is seen as another possible target for the Hoops, having failed to snap him up in the January transfer window, with a summer switch potentially on the cards instead.

Celtic could sell "wonderful" O'Riley

According to a new update from Give Me Sport, Celtic could end up selling Matt O'Riley this summer if they receive a huge offer, as interest emerges from other clubs such as Brighton, Brentford and Leeds United.

"Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley will 'definitely' be in demand during the 2024 summer transfer window at Parkhead, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

"According to GMS sources, O'Riley will be 'in demand' this summer, with a move to the Premier League a distinct possibility. The 23-year-old arrived at Parkhead from Milton Keynes Dons during the 2022 winter transfer window for a fee of £1.5m."

O'Riley is undoubtedly one of Celtic's most talented and influential players currently, so the idea of him moving elsewhere this summer doesn't bear thinking about. The 23-year-old Dane has scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in the league this season, producing so much quality from his attacking midfield role. Rodgers has also lauded him in the recent past, saying:

"It is all about arriving in the areas and finding composure to finish. I really like him, his build-up play is good, he takes the ball, and he needs to work on his pressing and intensity but he is a wonderful footballer and he is a good guy as well."

Celtic's top goalscorers this season Total Kyogo Furuhashi 12 Matt O'Riley 11 Luis Palma 8 David Turnbull 7 Adam Ihah 5 Oh Hyeon-Gyu 5

There is always the chance that O'Riley feels that a fresh challenge is required, however, possibly moving to the Premier League, so it could be hard to begrudge him a move away, although it would be nice if he bowed out with a title win.

On the plus side, Celtic will be able to demand big money for the Denmark international, considering he is contracted at Parkhead until 2027, which could at least ease some of the pain of seeing him leave, should he decide to.