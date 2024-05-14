Celtic have been dealt a hammer blow as it has emerged that they are in talks to sell one of their key players this summer.

Celtic on cusp of Scottish Premiership title

Courtesy of their 2-1 win over Rangers, Brendan Rodgers and Celtic sit on the verge of another Scottish Premiership title. The Bhoys sit six points clear of their Glasgow rivals with just two games left to play, while they also have a seven superior goal difference to Rangers.

As a result, they could win the title as early as Tuesday should Rangers slip up against Dundee, or Wednesday when Celtic face Kilmarnock.

It hasn't been a vintage season for Rodgers or his side, but it looks certain to end in silverware nonetheless, while they face Rangers again to determine the winner of the Scottish Cup in 10 days time. The summer looks as though it could be a busy one though, with goalkeeper Joe Hart already revealing that he will be leaving the club, and others could follow him out of the door.

Celtic in talks to sell Matt O'Riley

Now, it has emerged that Matt O'Riley could be one heading towards the exit this summer.

The Dane was linked to Atletico Madrid in January, and the Spanish side even had a bid turned down for him. Now though, reports from his homeland, relayed by Sport Witness, claim that the Premier League have come knocking, and that two clubs from the top six are in talks to take the midfielder to England this summer.

O'Riley is clearly a popular figure at Celtic Park, and was hailed by Rodgers earlier in the week for his work-rate, determination and consistency, at an awards ceremony in which the midfielder scooped Hoops’ Young Player of the Year, Player’s Player of the Year and Player of the Year.

“He has been absolutely phenomenal really in his consistency. I think if we lacked anything as a team, it was probably that. But from an individual perspective his goal return… I think someone said he had scored his first goal [of last season] in January of last year.

Matt O'Riley's Scottish Premiership stats this season Appearances 35 Goals 15 Assists 12 Minutes per goal contribution 114

"So to look at his numbers now, it’s huge testament to himself because the work he puts in, the focus he puts in every single day at training to improve and be better, that’s clearly been rewarded by his team-mates and everyone else. It’s very well deserved."

The 23-year-old only penned a new deal with Celtic in September 2023 but is thought to take home just £14,000 a week, a figure that could be increased several times if he were to make a Premier League switch.

No fee is mentioned, but it is likely that Celtic would be pushing for a record deal (which currently stands at the £25m Arsenal paid them for Kieran Tierney) should he depart this summer.