Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has earmarked a couple of areas to strengthen before the close of the window and his side are now reportedly keen on an exciting player to bolster the Hoops' Scottish Premiership title bid.

Celtic set for busy closing period of the window...

Nicolas Kuhn has been the only arrival for Celtic so far this window as Rodgers and the Hoops carefully plot their next move between now and the end of the month.

Sky Sports News reporter Anthony Joseph has given some insight into where the Hoops may look next in the transfer market, stating via social media platform X:

Loan targets may be the aim for Celtic as they evaluate not only availability but also affordability. The Daily Record claim that several options from the Premier League have been reviewed as Rodgers looks to provide support to Kyogo Furuhashi, who has become the sole surviving forward at Parkhead for the next few weeks amid Oh Hyeon-gyu and Daizen Maeda's involvement at the Asian Cup.

One familiar name that continues to be mentioned in the left-back position is Liverpool defender Owen Beck and he could move north of the border once again before the deadline if Jurgen Klopp deems that he has appropriate cover in that position amid recent injury concerns involving Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Another option has now come out of the blue that Celtic could look to target to beef up their options in attack, according to a fresh report.

Celtic in race to sign Tommy Conway...

According to Football Insider, Celtic have emerged as suitors for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway and could be involved in a five-way tussle with Rangers, Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford all in the race to land the Scotland Under-21 international.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Taunton-born striker has boosted his growing reputation by scoring twice against West Ham United as the Robins progressed against David Moyes' side during the week at Ashton Gate.

Labelled "excellent" by former boss Nigel Pearson, the 21-year-old has notched eight goals in 22 appearances this campaign despite missing seven weeks due to injury issues (Conway statistics - Transfermarkt).

Tommy Conway's key statistics in 2023/24 - Championship (Sofascore) Expected goals 5.34 Shots per game 1.6 Shots on target per game 0.8 Big chances missed 4 Key passes 0.4

Celtic look to be in the market to add a new striker before the window closes; however, it is unclear whether Conway would be an affordable target or if Bristol City would allow the emerging star to leave in mid-season, making this one to watch.