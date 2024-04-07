Highlights Celtic set to make a £7.5m offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as a potential replacement for Joe Hart this summer.

Eduard Spertsyan and Fotis Ioannidis also linked to Celtic in the transfer window, showing the club's ambition for new signings.

Potential signings like Spertsyan, Ioannidis, and Cakir could fill important roles for Celtic next season, boosting the team's quality.

Celtic are reportedly set to table a big offer to sign a “highly rated” player for Brendan Rodgers this summer, in a deal potentially worth £7.5m.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops continue to be linked with possible new signings in the summer transfer window, following what will hopefully be the end of a season that finishes with Scottish Premiership glory.

Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan is one player who has been linked with a move to Parkhead, with the 23-year-old once compared to Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne, which says a lot about his quality. He could be seen as a potential replacement for Matt O'Riley this summer, should the Celtic ace leave the club.

A big-money move for Panathinaikos attacker Fotis Ioannidis has also been mooted in recent days, with a transfer that could cost a minimum of £12m reportedly in the works. Jake Clarke-Salter is another rumoured option for the Hoops, with the 26-year-old defender currently plying his trade at Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Then there's Blackburn Rovers and Republic of Ireland striker Sammie Szmodics, who Celtic are believed to be battling with Premier League clubs to sign. He is enjoying a fantastic season, scoring 23 goals in 39 Championship appearances overall.

Celtic readying £7.5m offer for goalkeeper

According to a new update relayed by The Daily Record, Celtic are readying a £7.5m offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir this summer, seeing him as a great option to replace Joe Hart between the sticks, ahead of the veteran's retirement at the end of the campaign.

The report states that the search is on for a top-class new 'keeper and "it has emerged from Turkey that Trabzonspor's Cakir could be that man with the Hoops seeking permission for talks with his management team and lawyer and a Zoom call between the player and Rodgers."

Cakir could be a superb option for Celtic in the summer, and the fact that they are willing to possibly pay £7.5m says a lot about his credentials as a player.

The 28-year-old is a hugely established footballer, but still has years left in him, captaining Trabzonspor and also winning 27 caps for Turkey to date. Meanwhile, YouTuber Conor McGilligan heaped praise on him in the past when Leeds United were tracking him, saying:

"It is one of those things where Leeds have just got to keep pursuing, we’ve got to keep going for these deals with someone like Ugurcan, highly rated, seen as one of the top ‘keepers in Turkey, one of the top ‘keepers in Europe, it’s definitely one to keep an eye on."

Hart is going to leave a big void in Celtic's goal, proving to be such a strong performer over the years, and it is essential that Rodgers brings in a formidable successor. In Cakir, the Hoops may have a fantastic option in that respect, so they could look to do all they can to strike a deal.