Celtic are believed to be interested in signing a new up-and-coming striker who has already been compared to Chelsea icon Didier Drogba.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers have one final game of the 2023/24 season, looking to win the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park against Rangers after sealing the Scottish Premiership title. It would be their fourth victory over their rivals this season.

After the weekend, then the club’s full attention will be on the summer transfer market, looking to bolster Rodgers’ squad with a new goalkeeper, winger and striker at the very least. The calibre of player Celtic target could be interesting, especially after Rodgers previously admitted that the club could be “braver” with their additions:

“I would go with supporters thinking we could maybe be a little bit braver in terms of bringing in another level of player. But that’s up to me to try and fix that over the course of my time here. You look at the strategy here and you have to be careful because in some ways it has worked. You bring in players for a minimal fee and then they go out and make the club a lot of money.

“What I want to hopefully balance in my time here is that we can still do that, because it is an important part of the modern game. But we also want to be brave enough to hang our hat on a ready-made player.”

In attack, a permanent bid for loanee Adam Idah is reportedly being readied, with Norwich City valuing the striker at £5m. However, a younger attacker is also now on the Parkhead radar.

Celtic keen to sign new £1m+ forward

According to The Daily Mail, Celtic are interested in signing highly-rated young Ghana striker Aziz Musibau from Dreams FC. The Hoops aren’t alone, though, with Premier League side Aston Villa also keen after a successful season under Unai Emery, whereas Serie A champions Inter Milan are also tracking the attacker.

The report states that Dreams FC are looking to receive £1.2m for Musibau’s services, with Ghana believing their U20 international could ‘spearhead their seniors' qualifying campaign for the next World Cup’.

Musibau is still just 17 years of age but is clearly highly thought of, already drawing comparisons to Drogba due ‘to his barnstorming running style and powerful shot’.

Celtic may well have a battle on their hands to secure the forward’s services ahead of Aston Villa and Inter Milan, although all three will be able to offer Champions League football next season.

Whether or not Musibau is ready to make the big step up next season remains to be seen, and if he does end up joining Celtic, the forward will be just the second-ever Ghanaian to play for the Hoops after Mubarak Wakaso.