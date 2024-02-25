Celtic are planning to complete a "huge" transfer during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update regarding the Hoops' upcoming business.

Those at Parkhead and Brendan Rodgers are focusing on a Scottish Premiership battle with Rangers currently, but attention will also be on bringing in new faces this summer.

Charlton Athletic youngster Patrick Casey is one individual who has been linked with a move to Parkhead in recent days, with the 18-year-old an attacker presumably one for the future.

Youth does seem to be an avenue that Celtic are going down currently, with Manchester United teenager Adam Berry another young starlet who is believed to be of interest to the Hoops.

Once the summer arrives, it is imperative that some significant business is done, however, with established players also coming in, and it looks as though that could be the case.

Celtic want "huge" signing

According to an exciting fresh claim from Football Insider, Celtic want to spend a "huge sum" on a player at the end of their season, looking to smash their transfer record - the £9m paid for Odsonne Edouard in 2018.

"Celtic plan to smash their club transfer record this summer in what is set to be a busy window, sources have told Football Insider. The £9million fee paid to Paris Saint-Germain for Odsonne Edouard in 2018 remains their record transfer despite the club’s healthy finances in recent seasons.

"It is understood that the Glasgow giants have set aside a ‘huge sum’ to secure a marquee arrival this summer as part of a major signing blitz. Celtic fans have been critical of their board and recruitment team in recent years with supporters accusing the club of lacking ambition."

The report also mentions that Celtic recently "announced revenue of £120million in their 2022-23 accounts, including £40million in profit and £67million stashed in the bank", which could pave the way for a big-money addition.

While no specific target is mentioned when it comes to how this money could be spent, it is encouraging to hear that the Hoops are willing to break the bank for a new face.

With Rangers looking strong again this season, it is going to be vital for Celtic to keep improving as a side - some could argue that they have had things too easy in the league in recent years - and it will be fascinating to see which areas they look to bolster.

A top-quality striker is something that can be priceless for any side, so it would be great to see Rodgers look for an elite attacking ace, considering attacking midfielder Matt O'Riley is the only player to have reached double figures in the league so far this season.

Whatever happens, it looks as though the money is there to spend in the summer, so Rodgers should be eyeing up players that he thinks can take his side to another level.