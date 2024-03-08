Celtic are interested in sealing the summer signing of a player compared to Italy and AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, according to a new transfer rumour.

Celtic to chase defensive additions this summer

The Hoops will no doubt be eyeing a busy summer transfer window, in order to take Brendan Rodgers' squad up another level, and they seem to be targeting defensive additions at the moment.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has emerged as a hugely exciting option, with the Republic of Ireland international potentially looking for a fresh challenge away from the Reds. He is enjoying plenty of minutes this season, due to Alisson being injured, but while the Brazilian is around, he is going to find it hard to ever be first choice.

In the same update, Trabzonspor stopper Ugurcan Cakir is seen as an alternative option for Kelleher, should the Liverpool man either stay put or go elsewhere, with the 27-year-old winning 26 caps for Turkey to date.

Rapid Vienna centre-back Leopold Querfeld has been linked with a summer move to Celtic, too, with the tall centre-back considered an exciting young target, along with midfield teammate Matthias Seidl.

Celtic want player compared to Paolo Maldini

According to 1908.nl [via Sport Witness], Celtic are interested in signing FC Twente left-back Gijs Smal this summer, with a free transfer in the offing. That's because the 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and it looks unlikely that he will sign an extension at his current club.

Rangers are mentioned as suitors in the report, too, but the Hoops' rivals will have to sell either Borna Barisic or Ridvan Yilmaz before they consider sealing a move for him.

Celtic are believed to have already told Smal "what they can offer", suggesting that talks have already taken place with him, and it looks like a signing that would tick plenty of boxes.

The 26-year-old is at a brilliant age to come in and make an immediate impression at Parkhead, having picked up so much experience in his career, but also still having plenty of years ahead of him at a high level.

Gijs Smal vs. Greg Taylor in the league this season Smal Taylor Appearances 16 26 Goal contributions 1 7 Tackles per game 1.3 1.6 Clearances per game 1.3 0.9 Key passes per game 1.1 1.8 Pass completion rate 79.7% 82.5%

This season, Smal has made 16 appearances for Twente in the Eredivisie, also enjoying two outings in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Perhaps the biggest compliment he can be paid is that he has been nicknamed 'Smaldini' in his homeland in the past, drawing comparisons to the Italy icon.

The Dutchman could provide strong competition at left-back for Greg Taylor at Celtic, giving Rodgers two excellent options there, assuming the current Hoops ace stays put at the club ahead of his contract expiring in the summer of 2025.

Smal has the pedigree and quality to be a big success at Parkhead, and if the Hoops were to beat Rangers to his signature, it would feel even sweeter.