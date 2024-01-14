Celtic are well underway regarding their transfer business and have now reportedly opened talks to bring a striker to Parkhead this month as Brendan Rodgers looks to bolster his squad.

Celtic's transfer priorities...

Scottish Premiership champions the Hoops will be optimistic that they can retain their crown this campaign by the time all is said and done in May; however, Rodgers will know that his side's activity on the transfer front this month will go a long way to deciding the destination of the Scottish title.

In all honesty, the Hoops have been quiet in the market so far, like is the case with many clubs at this stage in the campaign, though Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn looks set to be their first addition of the window. Finer details of the deal are currently under discussion and the 24-year-old has missed out on a mid-season camp friendly against Weiner SC to keep himself fit before moving to Glasgow.

Taking to social media platform X, Football Scotland journalist Mark Hendry has indicated that reinforcements at left-back and centre-forward could be next on the agenda at Parkhead.

Reports elsewhere claim that Bologna will look to part ways with Dutch striker Sydney van Hooijdonk after they take on Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday and Celtic have been mentioned as his potential next destination. Now, another striker has entered the frame as a source of goals Rodgers could look to acquire in the January transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Celtic open Mathias Kvistgaarden talks...

According to Football Insider, Celtic have opened talks with Brondby regarding striker Mathias Kvistgaarden amid their need to add further attacking options due to Oh Hyeon-gyu, Daizen Maeda and Yang Hyun-jun being away on Asian Cup duty.

Mathias Kvistgaarden Superliga stats in 2023/24 (Sofascore) Big chances created 6 Shots per game 2.1 Shots on target per game 1.1 Touches 37.5 Balls recovered per game 2.5 Average match rating 7.18

The outlet claim the versatile 21-year-old has emerged as an option due to his standout performances in Denmark this campaign and could be accompanied by a central midfielder in Glasgow, with Rodgers keen to also boost his options in the engine room.

Labelled "fantastic" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Denmark Under-21 international has registered seven goals and seven assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this term (Kvistgaarden statistics - Transfermarkt).

Celtic are in need of a different avenue to utilise in attack over the next few weeks and Kvistgaarden could provide some firm competition for Kyogo Furuhashi if he does indeed move to Glasgow this month, making this one to watch.