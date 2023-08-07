The pending exit of Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro is likely to be investigated by the French FA, according to reports, and it could potentially see the move collapse.

Soro was set to join French side Valenciennes in the current transfer window, but could be forced into a Celtic stay amid the reported investigation.

What's the latest on Ismaila Soro's Celtic exit?

Not in new manager Brendan Rodgers' plans, Soro was set to complete a move to Ligue 2 club Valenciennes this summer. According to Foot Mercato, via Sport Witness, however, the French FA are now expected to investigate the deal.

This comes after the French club dismissed Soro's agent in order to appoint an English intermediary to help with the deal, an act which is illegal in France.

The agent affiliated with FFF now has the right to lodge a complaint, which won't affect Celtic legally, but could put an end to the deal which would see Soro join Valenciennes this summer.

In an bizarre turn of events, the midfielder may be forced to wait it out in Scotland, as his future remains unresolved.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

So far this summer, the Scottish Premiership winners have welcomed a total of six players, spending a reported €14m (£12m), as Rodgers looks to make his second reign in Scotland just as successful as the first, in which he won the league title twice.

Having welcomed Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm, Hyun-jun Yang, Marco Tilio, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, and Tomoki Iwata this summer, Celtic will hope that their reinforcements can do enough to make it consecutive title wins even with his little hiccup in the outgoing department.

Rodgers' side certainly got off to a good start, too, defeating Ross County 4-2 on the opening day of the season, courtesy of goals from David Turnbull, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Matt O'Riley.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers said, praising Turnball in the process, via BBC: "First game there’s always a wee bit of nerves, so it’s good win for us. We didn’t start the game well and County made it really difficult for us.

"Once we found our space and combinations we scored a couple of really good goals and played some fantastic football. The two goals we gave away are soft.

"He’s got that quality and ability. I can only assess form what I’ve seen, he’s been excellent in training and in the games.

"What I do for players is create an environment. He’ll determine how far he goes. He’s at an age now where he can take that on he can become a very, very important player for us. Hopefully this is a nice confidence boost for him."

So, whilst the potential exit of Soro has taken an unexpected turn, Celtic got off to a dominant start to their Scottish Premiership season, and with Rangers losing, too, the champions are already firing ahead of their Old Firm rivals.

It remains to be seen whether Soro will get his departure, though, with an investigation potentially taking place in the coming weeks.