Journalist Pete O'Rourke has dropped a significant transfer update after hearing news from Celtic, with Brendan Rodgers making his presence felt.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops drew 3-3 away to Rangers in a Scottish Premiership epic on Sunday, with Rodgers' men throwing away a lead in the stoppage time that could be so key come the end of the campaign. The result itself was no disaster, but it does still mean that their rivals have a narrow advantage in the title race.

Regardless of who ends up going all the way this season, Celtic supporters will be expecting another positive time of things in the transfer market, allowing the manager to bolster his squad, adding both depth and quality to it.

Fotis Ioannidis has been linked with a summer switch to Parkhead, with the Greek impressing for Panathanaikos in 2023/24 to date, scoring five goals in as many Europa League starts. He is seen as an alternative to Adam Idah, should the Hoops loanee not seal a permanent move to the club from Norwich City.

Joe Hart is hanging up his boots once the campaign reaches its conclusion, and Celtic have been backed to sign Trabzonspor captain Ugurcan Cakir as a replacement. Former Leicester City head of recruitment Lee Congerton once called him "one of the best goalkeepers I have seen in my life", showing what an exciting addition the 28-year-old could be at Parkhead.

Eduard Spertsyan, a 23-year-old attacking midfielder currently plying his trade at Krasnodar, is another reported Hoops target, not only being lined up as someone who could replace Matt O'Riley if he leaves, but even being compared to Manchester City icon Kevin De Bruyne.

Celtic focusing on key signing

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Celtic will focus on signing a new goalkeeper in the summer window ahead of Hart's retirement at the end of the season, and could even brutally let all three current shot-stoppers leave and/or be replaced.

The report states that there are "no plans to upgrade with fellow Celtic Park shot-stoppers Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist", with the Hoops instead "ready to listen to offers" for Siegrist in particular.

Hart has been a tremendous servant for Celtic, making 145 appearances and keeping 60 clean sheets in that time, and his ability and experience mean he could leave a big void between the sticks.

Hart vs. Cakir in the league this season [via WhoScored] Hart Cakir Appearances 31 29 Starts 31 29 Long balls per game 2.5 9.8 Man of the Match awards 0 1 Yellow cards 0 3 Red cards 1 0 Pass completion rate 86.8% 63%

The importance of having a top-quality 'keeper is essential for any team with title aspirations, so it is encouraging to see that Celtic see the importance of nailing their current No.1's successor.

Cakir stands out as a brilliant option, given the aforementioned praise he has received, not to mention the fact that he is a 27-time capped Turkey international.

Unlike Hart, he is still relatively young for a 'keeper, so would be a long-term signing, and him being captain of his current side suggests that he possesses strong leadership skills.