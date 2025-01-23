Celtic are ready to make a move for an “exciting” forward in what remains of this transfer window as they prepare to sell Kyogo Furuhashi, according to a new report.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops secured their place in the knockout phase of the Champions League on Wednesday night for the first time since 2013, after beating Young Boys 1-0 at Parkhead. Celtic can now look forward to an exciting two-legged game against a top European side in February, as well as continuing their pursuit of another Scottish Premiership title.

Despite the fact they are in the next round of the Champions League and sit pretty at the top of the table, Celtic look set to lose one of their key players, Kyogo Furuhashi. French side Rennes are closing in on the Japan international’s signature, with it reportedly being a deal worth £10 million. The 30-year-old has been a key player for the Hoops, and captain Callum McGregor was hopeful the club can keep hold of him.

McGregor said: “I understand there is a lot of speculation. But he's a Celtic player at the minute, and obviously we want to keep him for as long as we can.

"He's a top player. Again, you see his quality tonight, his movement, and the way he sets the tone for the team. All our good players, we want to keep them for as long as we can. Generally, when there's speculation, then people have done well.

"We want that as well. It gets people talking about Celtic and the players that we've got. I'm sure the club will do everything they can to keep him because he's a top player and a top person as well.”

Celtic to make a move for £8m forward as Kyogo replacement

Despite reports of Jota coming the other way from Rennes, according to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are ready to rekindle their interest in Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden as they search for a replacement for Kyogo.

Brendan Rodgers was keen on signing Kvistgaarden during the last January transfer window as well as during the summer, but a deal never materialised. This report states that interest hasn’t disappeared, and Celtic are ready to make a new offer to Brondby for the striker, who is valued at £8 million.

Kvistgaarden, who has been dubbed “exciting” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, has told Brondby that he plans to leave the club either in this transfer window or the summer and is keen on a move to Scotland, meaning the Danish side may be forced to sell if they receive a suitable offer.

Mathias Kvistgaarden's Brondby stats Apps 110 Goals 38 Assists 17

This is good news for the Hoops, as Kyogo's potential departure would see them heavily depend on Adam Idah as their senior centre-forward. With Champions League knockout football on the way, Rodgers will be keen to add more firepower to his side, and given Kvistgaarden has scored 10 goals in 15 league games this season, he could be the perfect new arrival. The 22-year-old, who has 17 Denmark under-21 caps to his name, can also play on either side of the centre-forward, meaning he provides more options for Rodgers in attack.