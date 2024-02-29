One major Celtic transfer target could now be open to moving to Parkhead, according to a new transfer update this week.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops have got back to winning ways in recent weeks following a dip in Scottish Premiership form, with a late win at Motherwell on the weekend followed up by a 7-1 hammering of Dundee on Wednesday evening. Brendan Rodgers’ side still trail rivals Rangers at the top of the table, with the title race looking set to go down to the wire.

Despite Rodgers’ focus being on matters on the pitch, it looks as if Celtic chefs already have one eye on the transfer market. Recent reports have even suggested that the Hoops could break their transfer record on one signing this summer, with the funds seemingly ready.

Loanee Adam Idah is believed to be open to a permanent Celtic transfer, whereas Charlton Athletic youngster Patrick Casey is also on the radar.

However, the club’s top target appears to be a new goalkeeper, with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher of real interest. Celtic “would love” to sign the Reds ‘keeper, although previous reports said a deal could be hard to do regarding persuading him to head to Scotland.

Now, in a new update from HITC, Kelleher could be tempted to sign for Celtic due to ‘the prospect of regular first-team football north of the border’. They say that Kelleher is very high on Rodgers' wishlist, with the manager seemingly a big fan, but a deal may cost as much as £15m.

With Joe Hart set to retire at the end of the season, a new first-choice shot-stopper needs to come in, and the club have also watched Ugurcan Cakir of Trabzonspor, as per the report.

Kelleher has been second choice to Allison at Anfield in recent years but has played regularly in domestic cup competitions under Jurgen Klopp. He starred for the Reds against Chelsea in the EL Cup final on Sunday, winning his sixth major honour for Liverpool in the process.

Caoimhin Kelleher's Liverpool stats Appearances 38 Clean sheets 14 Goals conceded 45 Trophies 6

Kelleher has also come in for praise from teammate Virgil van Dijk, who said on Sunday: “He should have got it (player of the match). I’m probably one of his biggest fans, I think.

“I have always said he is world class and he stepped up today, again. It’s good to see. He’s a good boy, good goalkeeper and that’s what we need at a club like Liverpool.”

Meanwhile, Klopp also waxed lyrical over Kelleher on the weekend, saying: "Caoimh was unbelievable. Such a mature performance. I say it often: we have the best goalkeeper in the world and the best Number two in the world. I’m so happy for him. Top game."

Therefore, knowing Kelleher could now be tempted to join Celtic is a boost for the Hoops, and a deal could be one to watch over the coming months.