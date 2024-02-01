Celtic have made a late attempt to sign a new full-back for Brendan Rodgers, with the Hoops already receiving a reply.

Celtic transfer news

Those at Celtic Park have been proactive during the January transfer window, bringing in winger Nicolas Kuhn earlier in the month from Rapid Vienna. Since then, attention has been on a new striker, and Norwich City’s Adam Idah looks set to be the attacking arrival.

Further signings could be made before tonight’s deadline, though, with a new left-back to rival Greg Taylor on the cards. One specific target has emerged in that position, with the Hoops already making a late offer for his services.

Celtic make Hugo Bueno bid

According to TEAMtalk, via their transfer deadline day round-up, Celtic have made a loan offer to sign Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno.

However, the Hoops haven’t had any joy with their pursuit of the 21-year-old, with Wolves turning down the approach from Parkhead.

Bueno, who can play as a left-midfielder as well as a left-back, has made 14 appearances in all competitions under Gary O’Neil this season, however, just five of those have been from the start. Rayan Ait-Nouri has been O’Neil’s first choice, but with Bueno still getting some minutes, Wolves clearly don’t want to loan the latter to Scotland.

He recently came in for plenty of praise from Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs, who detailed Bueno’s progression at Molineux and called him an “exciting left-back” alongside Ait-Nouri.

“Since joining us as a 16-year-old number 10, the work that Hugo and the coaches have put into changing his position, and the acceptance he had of doing that, shows what a good pro he is.

“To be able to get his head around a new position and develop at the rate he has was incredible. Hugo’s one of the huge success stories of the club. Bringing him in from a grassroots team in Spain when he was just 16, and he’s now 21, playing in the Premier League and being a regular Premier League player, it’s testament to everyone involved.

“It's interesting because we are blessed in that area of the pitch. We’ve got two young, exciting left-backs/left wing-backs, who are slightly different, but both have huge talent, so it’s a nice little battle between them.

“Hugo played a lot last year, Rayan has started this season exceptionally well and has kept his shirt through his performance. It’s good for them that they’re competing against each other, they’re really close as well, so it’s a healthy competition, and we will see the benefits of that from both of their performances.”

Celtic may look to turn their attention to alternative full-backs, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa another name mooted as a potential option.