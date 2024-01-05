Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to bolster his ranks during the January window and is now believed to be considering a move for a top marksman, according to a report.

Celtic look for edge in Premiership title race...

Despite enduring a wobble earlier in December with back-to-back defeats, Celtic rallied to record four straight victories over Livingston, Dundee, Rangers and St Mirren to enter the Scottish Premiership title race driving seat heading into the winter break.

The Hoops hold an eight-point advantage over their rivals across the city at this stage; nevertheless, Philippe Clement's men have two games in hand to potentially narrow the gap, signifying that there is plenty of work to be done at Parkhead during the window in order to retain their lead at the summit.

Of course, Rodgers will have to work towards bringing in new arrivals with the added caveat of Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Yang Hyun-jun and Marco Tilio being away on Asian Cup duty, which may pave the way for a new striker to move to Parkhead this month.

Reports in Germany, via The Daily Record, claim that Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden is on the Hoops' radar and they may have received a boost in their pursuit of the Denmark Under-21 international, due to the fact his other suitors, Schalke 04, are unlikely to be able to afford him this window.

Nevertheless, Football Scotland have since claimed that Celtic are yet to return with an improved offer for the attacker after seeing a bid of £4 million turned down in the summer. Now, information has emerged claiming that the Scottish giants are now in the market for a different marksman who has been in excellent form this campaign.

Celtic keen on Lawrence Shankland...

According to HITC, Celtic are believed to be considering a move for Heart of Midlothian captain Lawrence Shankland this month; however, Everton, Sheffield United, Burnley, Crystal Palace are also keen on the Scotland international, providing competition from the Premier League for his signature.

Lawrence Shankland in 2023/24 - Scottish Premiership key statistics (Sofascore) Shots per game 3.6 Shots on target per game 1.4 Team of the week inclusions 4 Scoring frequency 145 mins Key passes per game 1.1 Average match rating 7.24/10

Hull City and Middlesbrough are cited as having an interest in the former Dundee United man in addition to unnamed clubs from abroad. Last week, Hoops boss Rodgers labelled Shankland a "fantastic finisher" in the build-up to his side's 2-1 victory over Rangers at Parkhead last weekend.

Leading something of a nomadic existence before settling at Hearts in 2022, Shankland has certainly found his shooting boots this campaign, registering 18 times and recording three assists in 28 appearances this campaign (Shankland statistics - Transfermarkt).

It remains to be ascertained whether the 28-year-old's qualities off the ball would fit into Rodgers' style of play; nevertheless, Shankland knows where the back of the net is and is unlikely to be short of suitors as the window progresses.