Celtic are believed to be tussling with Premier League clubs for the signing of an "exceptional" young star this summer.

The Hoops started their 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season with a bang on Sunday afternoon, cruising to a 4-0 win at home to Kilmarnock. While their dominance was there for all to see, that doesn't mean that more fresh faces aren't required, as Brendan Rodgers also looks to keep hold of Matt O'Riley, amid much interest in the Dane's services.

One player who Celtic have been linked with signing is highly-rated Liverpool youngster Owen Beck, who has emerged as an exciting left-back from the Reds' academy. He is seen as ideal competition for Greg Taylor, with both loan and permanent moves mooted for the 21-year-old. Wolves youngster Hugo Bueno is considered an option in that position, too, as he potentially eyes more regular football in 2024/25.

In terms of possible replacements for O'Riley, should he move on to pastures new, Philadelphia Union’s Daniel Gazdag, Southampton’s Shea Charles and Venezia’s Tanner Tessmann have all been mentioned as options to come in. Rodgers would surely rather just keep hold of his current star, however, having picked up his first assist of the season against Kilmarnock.

Celtic could also reportedly look to hijack Rangers' move for Hearts and Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland, in what would be an audacious swoop. The attacking ace was a standout player in the Scottish Premiership last season, and whoever potentially signs him this summer could immediately see their title hopes boosted significantly.

Celtic battling to sign prolific youngster

According to Football Insider, Celtic are "in the driving seat" to complete the signing of Mason Melia this summer, although the same applies to Premier League side Brighton, with Everton and Premier League champions Manchester City now behind.

The 16-year-old is considered a big young talent for St Patrick's Athletic - he has been called "exceptional" by former manager Jon Daly - and it is stated that Man City have held "strong interest" in him.

The Cityzens have made a habit of bringing through young stars despite their riches, with the likes of Phil Foden and Oscar Bobb now fixtures in the senior squad, while they have also signed 20 year-old Savinho this summer, but the player may see more opportunities at Celtic.

Melia may not be an established star who will come in and boost Celtic's squad depth from the off this season, but acquiring the signature of the most talented young talent around can be just as important when looking at the long-term picture.

The emerging attacker has showcased his ruthlessness in the final third by scoring nine goals in 19 caps for the Republic of Ireland's Under-17s, as well as netting twice in six outings for the Under-16s. Despite his tender years, Melia has also found the net seven times and registered three assists in 43 matches for St Patrick's at senior level, showing that he is already more than holding his own alongside older players.

The hope is that Celtic can pip their rivals to the teenager, which would be a coup in itself given the lure of the Premier League, allowing him to shine in the youth team to begin with, before eventually making the grade at Parkhead.