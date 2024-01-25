On Thursday, news emerged that Celtic have received a bid for Matt O'Riley from Spanish club Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side want to sign the midfielder on an initial loan with a later obligation to buy, but the Hoops don't intend to sell.

Brendan Rodgers views O'Riley as a key player, and Celtic are confident in their position after tying the player down to a four-year extension in 2023. With interest from another Spanish side in Girona as well as Italian club Inter, there could be further developments regarding that one before the end of the window.

But O'Riley isn't the only Celtic player attracting interest. Liel Abada only signed a new contract in September, but he could be on the move this month, albeit driven by off-field circumstances. With Celtic fans showing their support for the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Rodgers has held private talks with Israel international Abada.

Speaking earlier this month, he said; "It's a situation as a manager where, if you care, you need to communicate with the player. You just try to understand and have empathy with the situation. He's a very young guy so he needs help and support. I'm obviously there for him.

"You'll never be the player's best friend but there are times when you have to show that side which gives them a bit of comfort and confidence to keep going. He's settled and happy here now."

Abada could seek "time and space" from Celtic

According to Stephen McGowan, a journalist for the Daily Mail, Abada could leave Celtic on loan. The player is coming under "sustained pressure" in his homeland because of his club's pro-Palestine demonstrations, a situation he's found "challenging".

As a result, Abada could look to make a temporary move until the end of the season, giving him some needed "time and space" before the two parties reassess the situation in the summer.

Championship sides Watford, Southampton and West Brom have all made contact with Celtic to ask about a deal, while clubs in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 have expressed their interest too. The Scottish Premiership leaders have shown "no desire to lose Abada" up to this point, but it remains to be seen if a request from the player could change that stance.

"Handful" Abada has been brilliant for Celtic

Abada only joined Celtic from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2021 and proved to be an excellent buy in his first two seasons in Glasgow, scoring 28 goals, providing 20 assists and winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award for 2021/22.

Former manager Ange Postecoglou has called him a "handful" and "a goal threat" against any opponent, while Celtic defender Alistair Johnston says the "dynamic" wide player is a "nightmare" to go up against, as he might have found out in training.

This season, Abada has only been able to make eight appearances, having been missing from early September until just before the New Year (a 22-game stretch in total) with a torn thigh muscle. Some Celtic supporters may have been eagerly awaiting his return amid the ongoing title battle with Rangers, but you can see why he might want to play his football elsewhere for the time being.