Celtic are in a positive position heading into the second half of the campaign; however, they could now face a fight on their hands to retain a key first-team man, according to a new report.

Celtic up and running in January...

Despite repeated sentiment from Brendan Rodgers regarding his pursuit of quality reinforcements this month, Celtic have endured a quiet transfer window; nevertheless, they finally look to have sprung into action in the last few days.

Taking to social media platform X, Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph has confirmed that Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn is now close to joining the Scottish Premiership champions and will travel to complete a medical before being announced as their first January signing, as he stated below:

An alternative report claims that Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk could also be set to join the Hoops once the Serie A outfit ratify a deal to bring in Velez Sarsfield striker Santiago Castro. Rocco Vata is of interest to the Italian outfit, which could pave the way for smoother negotiations on both sides.

Of course, a striker has become paramount to Rodgers' January transfer strategy in light of Oh Hyeon-gyu, Daizen Maeda and Yang Hyun-jun being involved at the Asian Cup. Kyogo Furuhashi is the only recognised striker at the club and is likely to need support over the coming weeks.

Nonetheless, another prolific attacker could potentially leave the club this month as his career in Glasgow has taken yet another turn, according to a report.

Liel Abada could leave Celtic...

According to Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, there is a possibility that Liel Abada could depart Celtic before the end of the month due to the imminent arrival of Rapid Vienna attacker Kuhn. The Israel international attracted "significant interest" from other clubs during the last window but ended up signing a new four-year contract in the summer, so this is another transfer twist.

In the copy, it suggests that the two-time Scottish champion could look to move on if an appropriate offer were to arise for his services.

Liel Abada's numbers at Celtic - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 108 Goals 29 Assists 21 Liel Abada's strengths and weaknesses - (WhoScored) Strengths Weaknesses Key passes Aerial duels Headed attempts Defensive contribution

There has been a notion among some that the pro-Palestinian sentiment of some Hoops supporters may play a part in any prospective exit; nevertheless, it is unclear whether there is any defined truth in that statement.

Labelled "ambitious" by former boss Ange Postecoglou, Abada has made just seven appearances this campaign due to injury problems, registering one goal and a solitary assist (Abada statistics - Transfermarkt).

Celtic are in the midst of a battle with Rangers to try and claim the Scottish Premiership title and should look to reject any advances for the player due to his importance to the side and ruthless streak in front of the target.