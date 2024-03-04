An "ambitious" Celtic player who only signed a new contract this season is now on the verge of leaving the club, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops could have another big summer ahead of them, with new signings expected as they look to revive a somewhat tumultuous time under Brendan Rodgers, but current players also potentially moving on when their deals expire.

Scott Bain is out of contract at the end of the season and is unlikely to extend his stay, while the long-term future of loan star Adam Idah is still very much up in the air and Joe Hart will retire.

It is believed that Celtic are actually keen on making Idah's temporary move to a permanent one this summer, with the 23-year-old scoring five goals in six appearances since arriving at the club in the January transfer window.

The Hoops have also been linked with an eye-catching move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer, following a superb run of form by the Irishman of late, as he fills in expertly for the injured Alisson. He could look to seal a move elswhere in the coming months, however, surely feeling that he needs to be a regular starter at this point in his career - something he won't be able to manage with arguably the world's best 'keeper ahead of him at Anfield.

Trabzonspor stopper Ugurcan Cakir has also emerged as an alternative to Kelleher, should the Liverpool man move elsewhere, and the 27-year-old has started 26 Turkish Super Lig games this season, as well as starting three times for Turkey in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Celtic star on the verge of quick exit Away from possible incomings, Sky Sports reporters Joseph and Lyall Thomas claim that Liel Abada is on the verge of leaving Celtic , sealing a move to MLS side Charlotte FC in the process:

"Charlotte FC are in talks to sign Celtic winger Liel Abada. It’s understood a deal for the Israel international is close and Abada has been given permission to speak to the MLS club. Brendan Rodgers admitted last month that the 22-year-old may have to leave Celtic due to concerns for his family during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In September last year, Abada signed a new four-year deal at Celtic."

Abada has been an impressive servant for Celtic, bagging 29 goals and 22 assists in 112 appearances, not to mention winning two Scottish Premiership titles along the way - Ange Postecoglou described him as an "ambitious player" during his time as manager.

It does feel as though now is the right time for the 22-year-old to move on, however, even though he only signed a new Hoops deal back in September, with a lack of playing time coming his way this season amid unfortunate circumstances out of his control.