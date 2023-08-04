Highlights

Celtic could look to bring in a goalkeeper this transfer window alongside a Jota replacement, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Hoops are looking to further bolster their squad ahead of this upcoming Scottish Premiership season.

What is the latest Celtic transfer news?

The club have had a very busy transfer window so far.

The club have made six signings so far, with Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm, Hyun-jun Yang, Marco Tilio, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, and Tomoki Iwata all arriving at Parkhead for a combined total of £12m, strengthening the club at centre-back, central midfield and right wing.

The Bhoys did lose one of their finest talents however, when former Benfica youth academy product Jota departed Celtic to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad and team up with the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Fabinho in a deal worth £25m, which is a record fee for a Bhoys player.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is committed to using some of that fee to fund the replacement for the clubs best player last campaign according to Whoscored, but the club could also be forced into using some of those funds to address their goalkeeping department. Currently, former England international Joe Hart is the clubs number one, however he is coming to the end of his career at the age of 36 and his current backup options in Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist may not be at the level Rodgers wants from his starting keeper.

The club are reportedly targeting Croatian international Dominik Livakovic, and have been handed a boost as the players proposed to from Dinamo Zagreb to Turkish side Fenerbahce has supposedly broken down, with the Super Lig side turning their attention to other targets.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones revealed that Livakovic would be a "marquee singing" should the Hoops manage to secure the deal: "Rodgers intends to replace Jota, and while I don’t expect it to be a huge signing, I think, by Scottish Premiership standards, they will bring someone in who makes a significant mark on the league.

“I keep hearing about the goalkeeper situation too, which could be something to look out for. Livakovic is being linked pretty heavily, and someone like that would probably be considered a marquee signing, to be honest - just at the opposite end of the pitch to where we might be expecting it.”

Would Livakovic be a good purchase?

Livakovic would be an excellent pickup by Celtic.

The 28-year-old has been with Dinamo Zagreb since 2015 and has made 283 appearances for Zagreb, keeping 131 clean sheets en route to winning eight major honours during his time with Zagreb, where he has since become club captain.

Livakovic will be most recognized however for his international career, where he has also played in two World Cups, helping Croatia to the final against France back in 2018, as well as helping the Croats secure a third place finish at the 2022 World Cup. The keeper received praise from legendary shot-stopper Oliver Khan for his performance against Brazil in December, with the former Bayern Munich keeper saying: "The man who stopped Brazil will always be a hero to me, Livakovic is worthy of praise. Such a goalkeeper must play at a top club. I have no doubt that this will be the case in the new season."

Signing Livakovic would be a real statement of intent by the Bhoys, and could secure their number one spot for eight years to come, if current goalkeeper Hart's longevity is a basis to measure against.