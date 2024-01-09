Celtic are in the market for new additions this window and are reportedly now keeping tabs on a striker who hasn't featured too regularly this season.

Celtic's main January priority...

Brendan Rodgers will have an idea of where he would like to strengthen in the January transfer window and is likely to target signings in more than one area of the field.

However, there is an argument to say that bringing in a striker is the most important transfer pursuit for the Hoops during the mid-season market period, in light of Oh Hyeon-gyu and Daizen Maeda being selected to compete in the Asian Cup with their respective nations. Kyogo Furuhashi is now the sole survivor left to hold the fort in attack for the Scottish Premiership holders.

Reinforcements will be necessary for Celtic to guarantee sufficient depth in the forward areas heading into the return of football in Scotland upon the conclusion of the winter break.

Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden is a name that continues to be on the Hoops' radar, though Football Scotland understand that they are yet to test the Superliga outfit's resolve with an improved bid this month after seeing a £4 million offer rejected for his services in the summer.

Bologna's Sydney van Hooijdonk, Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski and Heart of Midlothian captain Lawrence Shankland have also been mentioned as potential new arrivals in Glasgow; nevertheless, it remains to be seen if any will be brought to Parkhead to help supplement their existing offensive options. Now, a new name looks to have been entered into the discussion as the Hoops look to get a deal over the line for a new forward, according to a report.

Celtic interested in Joe Gelhardt

According to MailOnline reporter Simon Jones, Celtic are interested in Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, who is also attracting interest from their arch-rivals Rangers.

Five similar players to Joe Gelhardt - (FBRef) Player Club Thiago Galhardo Fortaleza Leonardo Campana Inter Miami Mats Seuntjens Utrecht Pascu Villarreal B Nahki Wells Bristol City

The report doesn't specify whether any deal for the 21-year-old would be available on a permanent deal or loan basis; however, journalist Alan Nixon has shed some further light on the Liverpool-born ace's situation, stating the following on social media platform X: "He’s been nowhere near for weeks and can go on loan. On big money. That will have to be a sponsored loan for someone."

Labelled someone with "big potential" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Gelhardt has made eight appearances across all competitions this season, finding the net once against Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup (Gelhardt statistics - Transfermarkt).

On the face of it, he doesn't seem like a signing that may excite Celtic supporters; nevertheless, how this situation may play out remains to be seen as the Hoops look to source a marksman in the next few weeks.