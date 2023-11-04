Despite losing Ange Postecoglou in the summer, who has got off to a blistering start at Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic are on course for a third consecutive title in the Scottish Premiership. Their transition during the return of Brendan Rodgers has been seamless and the former Leicester City boss hasn't skipped a beat since making the move back to the place where he had so much success. He won't want to rest on his laurels, though. Instead, Rodgers will only want to kick on further at Celtic Park.

Celtic transfer news

As things stand, the Hoops are five points clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers and are reportedly eyeing a move to improve their side even more during the January transfer window.

Celtic's work off the pitch has been almost perfect in the last few years. They've added the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O'Riley, who have both since gone onto play crucial roles at the club. And their attention now looks set to turn towards the January transfer window, which can often make or break a club's season. From Celtic's perspective, they shouldn't need too much when it comes to reinforcements, given their place at the top of the league, but they could still add stars for the future, including Nathaniel Adjei.

According to Sky Sports, Celtic are monitoring Adjei, who has been impressing for Swedish side Hammarby. The 21-year-old is reportedly not short on suitors, however, with clubs in Belgium and Italy, as well as Celtic's Old Firm rivals Rangers, reportedly eyeing a move for the central defender in January.

Defensively, the league leaders have been excellent so far this season, conceding just seven goals in 11 games. That said, with the potential that Adjei holds, it could be a deal worth pursuing. The Allsvenskan season comes to an end this month, giving Adjei plenty of time to assess his options before making what should prove to be a crucial career decision.

Nathaniel Adjei has "huge potential"

At just 21-years-old, Adjei seemingly has the world at his feet, evidenced by reports he will have the option of clubs from across Europe, including Celtic. Under Rodgers, he could learn a great deal from the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales too, who have ensured that the Hoops' defensive record has remained impressive this season.

It's no surprise that Adjei has earned plenty of praise at his current club, including from former Hammarby sporting director Jesper Jansson, who told the club's official website: "Adjei has had a very good development in HTFF. He is a centre-back with huge potential who looks very exciting for the future, and we have made the decision to buy him from his Ghanaian club."

The fact that Adjei is now being linked with a move to a number of top clubs just a year after his promotion to the Swedish side's first-team shows just how rapidly he is developing as a player. The only way seems to be up for the central defender, and Celtic may need to act quickly to secure his signature.