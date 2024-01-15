Celtic are stepping up their January transfer activity and have been met with a proposal that could result in a young star departing the club this month, according to a report.

Celtic's January business...

Patience is the key word for Celtic in this window and at the time of writing, they are yet to formally announce any arrivals; however, Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn is on the verge of joining the club after completing a medical, according to local Austrian media.

The 24-year-old will arrive for a fee of €3.5 million plus bonuses and Hoops supporters will be excited to see him in action once his deal is concluded, given that he featured for the likes of Bayern Munich, Ajax and RB Leipzig at youth level before permanently moving to Rapid in 2022.

Beyond that, Football Scotland journalist Mark Hendry claimed last week that a left-back and an addition in the forward areas are set to be next on the cards at Parkhead, as he stated on social media platform X:

Estoril defender Tiago Araujo could be the man to offer Greg Taylor some genuine competition for his place on the left-hand side of Brendan Rodgers' backline and reports have suggested that the Hoops are preparing an offer to sign the 22-year-old.

Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk and Brondby's Mathias Kvistgaarden have been linked incessantly to the Scottish Premiership champions over the last few weeks, though there is no concrete indication whether they will end up at Celtic by the end of the month.

Now, new information has emerged claiming that the Hoops could now have a chance to offload one player with interest in his services from elsewhere.

Celtic receive Rocco Vata approach...

According to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, Celtic have received an approach from Serie B side Como for Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Rocco Vata, who is also being pursued by Bologna. He explained the permutations of his situation below, stating:

Vata is out of contract this summer and would be available to leave for a small compensation fee, which could reach around €400,000, as cited by The National.

Labelled "exciting" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 18-year-old has made just four senior appearances in his time at Parkhead despite starring in their B Team set-up.

Rocco Vata statistics in 2023/24 for Celtic B - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 21 Goals 13 Assists 0

Despite clearly being a talented player, Vata's future at Celtic now looks to be increasingly in doubt and he could well seek a new challenge in Italy if negotiations prove to be fruitful, making this one to watch.