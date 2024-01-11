Celtic are keen to strengthen to bolster their hunt for the Scottish Premiership title and are now believed to be edging closer to their first January signing, according to a report.

Celtic eyeing attacking reinforcements

Besides a brief period under Ange Postecoglou, Celtic have notoriously been slow movers in the January transfer window as they look to take stock of available options before looking to identify the correct profile of player to bring to Parkhead.

Nevertheless, the Hoops now look like they are finally stepping up their market activity and individuals are now beginning to be floated as potential mid-season additions for Brendan Rodgers.

One man who continues to be mentioned in connection with Celtic is Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, who is reportedly on their radar alongside arch-rivals Rangers due to the fact both clubs are keen to recruit reinforcements in attack ahead of the resumption of Scottish football following the conclusion of the winter break.

In Italy, an outlet has even claimed that the Hoops could be offered the chance to sign Bologna forward Sydney van Hooijdonk, who is the son of club icon Pierre, in exchange for allowing Republic of Ireland Under-21 star Rocco Vata to join the Serie A high-flyers.

Speculation persists with respect to the permanent future of on-loan Portuguese midfielder Paulo Bernardo and Football Scotland believe that the buy option in his agreement at Parkhead sits at around £6 million. There is no indication whether or not Celtic will trigger this over the course of this month.

Nonetheless, Celtic now seem to be closing in on their first signing of the window after fresh information has emerged regarding one of their transfer pursuits, according to reports.

Celtic close in on Nicolas Kuhn deal

According to Mailplus reporter Mark Wilson, Celtic look to be on the verge of bringing in Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn. The outlet reports that Rodgers' men are increasingly confident over their chances of being able to sign the 24-year-old, following the news of a bid on Wednesday.

Nicolas Kuhn key statistics in 2023/24 - Austrian Bundesliga (Sofascore) Shots per game 1.8 Tackles per game 1.4 Big chances created 11 Big chances missed 8 Average match rating 7.22/10

Taking to social media platform X, Sky Sports News reporter Anthony Joseph had indicated that Rapid Vienna are looking for just under £3 million for the former Germany Under-20 international, so we may be looking at a deal around that number.

Capable of playing anywhere across the front three, Kuhn has made 22 appearances in all competitions this campaign, registering three goals and seven assists (Kuhn statistics - Transfermarkt).

Celtic are in need of variation on the flanks to help pick the lock when faced with a low block, and Kuhn certainly looks like a creative presence who could add some extra intuition to Rodgers' side moving forward.