Celtic are already thinking about the possibility of selling another player for a big fee in the future, according to a new update.

Celtic tempted to sell Matt O’Riley

The Hoops have brought in a number of shrewd signings over the years, with one of the latest examples being Matt O’Riley. Signed from MK Dons back in January 2022, the now Denmark international has gone on to make more than 100 appearances at Parkhead.

O’Riley is into double figures for goals and assists during the current campaign, which resulted in transfer rumours regarding a possible exit in the recent winter window.

La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid were keen on O’Riley’s services, however, Celtic, who valued the player at £25m, stood firm and the player remained in Scotland.

Now, there have been recent reports claiming Celtic could be tempted to sell O’Riley in the summer if they can bring in enough money, with Brentford, Brighton and Leeds all thought to be interested.

Another attacking midfielder who has impressed this season has been loanee Paulo Bernardo. Reports have recently suggested that Celtic have made it clear to Benfica that they want to sign Bernardo permanently, although they will look to negotiate a £6m option to buy price tag down when the window opens.

It looks as if the Hoops have high hopes for the Portuguese gem, going off a new update.

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, 'Celtic plan to develop on-loan star Bernardo with a view to sell him for a big profit' further down the line, seeing him as a player with “huge” potential.

The reporter adds that ‘Celtic want to make his move permanent this summer as they believe he can develop into a £20million-plus valued player, meaning they could net up to £14million in profit’ when they cash in.

It looks as if it could be just a matter of time until Bernardo becomes a permanent Celtic player, with the 22-year-old becoming a regular under Brendan Rodgers in recent months.

In fact, Rodgers praised the player back in January, saying:

“It is all patience. Sometimes at big clubs there is no patience with young players. You can see him growing and developing. When you have young players that is what tends to happen if their attitude is right, and their mentality is right. He has come in in these last few games and created goals and scored goals and he has put his foot in too. He is tenacious. Absolutely delighted for him. It is now about consistency.”

Bernardo’s development over the coming years will be one to watch, and if he goes on to become the player Celtic think he can, then perhaps a big-money exit down the line could be possible.