Earlier this week, Celtic completed their first signing of the January transfer window with a £3m deal for Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn, but Brendan Rodgers doesn't intend to stop there. Before the deadline, the Hoops boss also wants to add a left-back and a striker to his squad.

One candidate for the latter position is Bologna's Sydney van Hooijdonk, son of the former Celtic man Pierre, and one newspaper in Italy has even predicted that he'll make the move to Parkhead in the second half of the window.

Another is Brondby's Mathias Kvistgaarden. It's been nearly a week now since we learned that Celtic were in talks with the Danish club over a transfer, and it seems as if there's been an encouraging development in their pursuit.

Celtic take step towards Kvistgaarden deal

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Celtic are "making progress" on a deal for Kvistgaarden. If the Scottish Premiership leaders receive "encouragement" from Brondby, they could launch an offer.

Meanwhile, the proposed move for Van Hooijdonk "has hit a stumbling block", because it's believed it would take at least £8m for Bologna to sell him - a fee that's "too steep" for Celtic in the mid-season market. Crucially, Kvistgaarden is expected to be available "on more favourable terms".

"Crazy" Kvistgaarden has edge over Van Hooijdonk

21-year-old Kvistgaarden has been with Brondby since 2018, racking up 81 appearances for the club, but this is the year where he's really come alive. He scored six goals and provided three assists in his last six league games at the back end of 2022/23, a "crazy" run of form in the words of talent scout Jacek Kulig, and he's carried that momentum into the current campaign with 14 direct goal contributions (seven goals, seven assists) in 21 appearances.

The youngster ranks second in the league for assists and fourth for overall goal contributions. If he keeps this up, be it at Brondby or at Celtic, it surely won't be long before he graduates from Denmark's Under-21s (for whom he's played 16 games) to the senior team.

In light of his exploits this term, you'd expect him to arrive in Glasgow full of confidence and in peak condition, but the same can't be said for Van Hooijdonk. The Dutchman has found himself down the pecking order at Bologna, starting just two of his side's 20 league games and watching 10 matches as an unused substitute.

Given that Celtic's joint-top scorer is a midfielder in Matt O'Riley (10 goals), and Kyogo Furuhashi is the only one of their forwards to score more than seven goals this season, they need somebody who can make an instant impact in whatever capacity as they battle for the title with Rangers. There will be pressure on the new face to swiftly boost Rodgers' firepower, and Kvistgaarden looks better-placed to live up to that task. As such, it may not be the worst thing that Van Hooijdonk is out of their price range.