Celtic are now seemingly close to announcing their first signing of the January window with a reported target now due to have a medical after a "total agreement" was reached with the Scottish Premiership champions.

Celtic slowly making moves in the transfer market...

Brendan Rodgers made his desire to add extra quality to his side in the January window clearer than ever to the point the Northern Irishman has almost sounded like a broken record as he looks to guide Celtic to a third successive league title.

Back in December, the 50-year-old signalled his plan for the mid-season market, stating via Sky Sports: "There's no doubt now that, one, the squad will come down in numbers and obviously we need to add quality. There is no dressing it up, the group lost real quality players in the summer. That's something that over the coming windows we will look to improve on."

Nevertheless, departures have mainly filled the brief for reporters when discussing the Hoops' transfer business. Yosuke Ideguchi and Kwon Hyeok-kyu have left the club for Vissel Kobe and St Mirren, respectively. Gustaf Lagerbielke, Yuki Kobayashi, Marco Tilio, Benjamin Siegrist and Alexandro Bernabei have also been mentioned as potential undesirables in the context of Rodgers' squad heading into the second half of the season.

Getting players off the books this window will be an important endeavour for the Hoops to reduce wage expenditure; nevertheless, in more exciting news, Celtic now look to be on the verge of confirming their first winter signing, as per a new development.

Nicolas Kuhn set to join Celtic...

Taking to social media platform X, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn is now on the verge of joining Celtic after reaching a "total agreement" for a fee in the region of €3.5 million + add-ons, with a medical scheduled for Monday.

Celtic fans will be delighted to see a deal to sign the former Germany Under-20 international now being close to completion and their hopes of bringing the 24-year-old to Parkhead were subject to a major boost earlier this week after The Scottish Sun revealed that Kuhn had been granted a work permit ahead of his move to Glasgow.

Labelled "technically strong" by Bayern Munich academy manager Jochen Sauer, Kuhn has notched three goals and seven assists across 22 appearances this season (Kuhn statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nicolas Kuhn key statistics in 2023/24 - Austrian Bundesliga (Sofascore) Big chances created 11 Shots per game 1.8 Shots on target per game 0.9 Key passes per game 1.8 Average match rating 7.22/10

Providing excitement and trickery in the wide areas, Kuhn will undoubtedly be someone who Rodgers will look to against low-block defences in the second half of the season.