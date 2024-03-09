Celtic reportedly have a plan in place for the summer transfer window regarding a new striker, with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond plotting a "huge" investment into a new signing.

Celtic preparing for life after Abada

The Hoops will be looking to make new signings this summer, in order to go from strength to strength and not allow Rangers to gain a march on them, but Abada has joined MLS side Charlotte FC in an £8million deal.

The 22-year-old has struggled to force his way into Rodgers' plans amidst family and personal issue relating to the conflict in Gaza, starting only five league matches in 2023/24 so far this season, and Celtic were willing to cash in on him, bringing an end to a short but successful stay at Parkhead.

The Scottish Premiership giants have been linked with replacements in recent months, and in-form Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland emerged as an option during the January transfer window. The 28-year-old scored against Brendan Rodgers' side last weekend, and it remains to be seen if they will be back in for him soon.

Adam Idah is thriving on loan at Celtic curently, making an instant impact since arriving in January, and one report has claimed that a permanent Hoops deal could be on the cards for him in the summer, assuming he continues to impress. Five league goals in just four starts are a testament to how well he has done, adding an extra attacking spark to the attack.

Celtic looking for marquee striker signing

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Celtic chiefs are prepared to set aside "huge funds" to complete the signing of a new striker at the end of the season. They are looking to fill the void left by Abada to bringing in an "A-list talent".

It is encouraging to see Celtic taking such a bullish stance with regards to their upcoming business, seeing the need to not only replace Abada, but also ensure that a top-quality player comes in.

Goals haven't exactly flowed in the Hoops' attack this season, with midfielder Matt O'Riley (11) the only player to reach double figures in the league to date, highlighting the need for additional firepower.

Celtic's top scorers in the SPL this season Total Matt O'Riley 11 Kyogo Furuhashi 9 David Turnbull 7 Luis Palma 6 Adam Idah 5 Oh Hyeon-Gyu 5

Abada may have struggled this season, but he is still going to be a difficult player to replace within the squad, considering Rodgers has hailed him in the past, saying: "Already he has made a great contribution to Celtic, delivering some great performances and making a real impact. His energy and ability are real assets to us, and his delivery in terms of goals and assists from wide areas has been excellent. He is a fantastic young player."

It remains to be seen who the player in question that comes in will be, but the money should certainly be there for Celtic to splash out on an individual.