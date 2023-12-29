A "huge" transfer update has emerged regarding the future of a "top player" at Celtic, courtesy of Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke.

Matt O'Riley's Celtic future

The Hoops have some key players all over the pitch, but one individual who has arguably stood out as a star man this season is Matt O'Riley. The 23-year-old has been one of the most productive attacking players at the club, if not the most, registering 14 goals contributions (nine goals and five assists) in 22 Scottish Premiership appearances to date.

Worryingly for Celtic, however, O'Riley has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs recently, with the likes of West Ham, Newcastle United and Tottenham all mentioned as possible suitors in January. That highlights the level that he is performing at currently, and Hoops supporters will surely be desperate to see him stay put for as long as possible.

Now, the Denmark international's future at Parkhead has been made a little clearer, with a key report dropping over whether he will stay or leave next month.

Writing for Football Insider, O'Rourke claimed that O'Riley wants to remain at Celtic beyond the January transfer window, despite the aforementioned links with top English clubs, with the Hoops demanding a "huge" fee to even consider parting ways with the player.

"Celtic ace Matt O’Riley wants to remain at the club this January amid Premier League interest, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the 23-year-old loves Celtic and is enjoying his football under manager Brendan Rodgers.

"Football Insider correspondent Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider’s Inside Track Podcast that Celtic would demand a “huge” fee to even consider letting him this winter. It is believed that there will be major interest from England and across Europe in the Danish international this summer but his main focus is in Glasgow where he wants to help Celtic retain the league title."

This is fantastic news for anyone of a Celtic persuasion and a boost for Brendan Rodgers, considering how vital O'Riley is to his side's hopes of sealing yet another Scottish Premiership crown this season. So often, the attacking midfielder has been the creative hub of the team, as well as being the joint top scorer this season, so to lose him midway through the campaign would be a crushing blow.

Danish pundit Peter Kjaer is someone who has been impressed by what he has seen from the Hoops hero, talking him up recently and saying:

"I’ve seen O’Riley play, he’s a top player. I know the national coach also thinks he’s great. He spoke about him before the 2022 World Cup so he’s been following him."

Celtic may have to accept that the same level of interest in O'Riley will return at the end of this season, at which point he may decide that a fresh challenge appeals, but for now, keeping hold of him for the remainder of 2023/24 has to take precedence, before assessing things next summer.