Celtic have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Swiss midfielder Fabian Rieder, according to Dean Jones.

The midfielder is a key target for manager Brendan Rodgers this summer.

The midfielder has attracted the interest of the Hoops this summer.

According to reports, the 21-year-old, who has an "unbelievable technical ability", has attracted the interest of several Bundesliga sides, with Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg monitoring the midfielders situation. The report also states that Rieder's club Young Boys have put a £13m asking price on the youngster who has already managed an assist for the Pro League side this season in the clubs opening game. The Swiss midfielder has reportedly made Monchengladbach his preferred destination this summer should he depart his boyhood club.

The Hoops have been handed a boost however, with Borussia Mönchengladbach director Roland Virkus revealing in an interview with Sky Sports (via the Scottish Sun) that the German side cannot afford to pay the asking price, and unless the situation changes they will not be completing a deal for the midfielder: "Fabian Rieder is a good player. But he costs over €10m. That's a board we can't handle. That the player is good and interesting, that we've dealt with him - that's clear. But Fabian Rieder is out of the question at the moment."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones revealed that this is the "golden moment" for Celtic to make the move for the "exciting player" due to the problems Mönchengladbach face with the deal. The journalist also played down any real chance of a Hoops move for Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek: "The big fear around Rieder was that he could land at Gladbach, but that is being played down now, and that’s good news. I’ve spoken before about what an exciting player I think this would be for Celtic, so if they are going to make a move, this would be a golden moment to do so.

As for Donny van de Beek, he is still of interest, but there are offers from leagues he would feel better suited to, and I just get the impression they will struggle to make any real progress with him.”

Would Rieder be a good signing for Celtic?

Rieder could be a real gem of a signing for the Bhoys.

The midfielder is a real attacking spark, managing nine goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances for Young Boys in the 2022/23 campaign, and those 20 goal contributions would make him the Scottish champions biggest attacking threat from the centre of the park, with the Bhoys closest competitor being Matt O'Riley who managed 15 last campaign.

The midfielder is also incredibly creative, with his 2.1 chances created per 90 last season a higher total than any Celtic player could manage, and that creative quality was only further showcased during the players bright U21 Euro's campaign, where he averaged 2.3 key passes per 90 as the side made it to the Quarter finals where they ultimately fell to Spain in extra-time.

Should the Bhoys complete the transfer, manager Rodgers could have a real difference maker in the middle of the park who could form fantastic partnerships with the likes of O'Riley and new additions Odin Thiago Holm and Hyeok-kyu Kwon.