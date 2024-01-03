Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to strengthen his side this window and now reportedly has designs on initiating a potential cut-price deal for an experienced defender.

Celtic prepare for January arrivals...

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic sit eight points ahead of rivals Rangers heading into the winter break following four league wins on the spin; however, Phillippe Clement's side do have the cusion of two games-in-hand, which could narrow the gap down to two should victories be claimed from both fixtures.

All things considered, it has been a season of highs and lows for the Hoops so far; nevertheless, there is now a feeling among supporters that Rodgers' men can push on in the second-half of the campaign with the help of some new arrivals as they try to claim a third Scottish top-flight crown in a row.

Cited by The Glasgow Times, the Irishman spoke after his side's 2-1 derby victory over Rangers last weekend about his desire to recruit quality additions in January, as he stated:

"I don’t know, I don’t know [when new signings will arrive], I’ll tell you once they’re announced, once they’re in. I’m relaxed but focused. I want quality and that’s what we need to improve."

One man who continues to be linked with a move to Parkhead is Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden and German outlet TZ claim that the Hoops have landed a boost in their quest to bring in the Denmark Under-21 international after it emerged that fellow suitors Schalke 04 may find it financially difficult to get a deal over the line for the striker.

On the topic of reinforcements, a defender also looks to be in Rodgers' sights and a new report suggests Celtic could add a new reinforcement to their backline on a cut-price deal.

Celtic eye cut-price Scott McKenna deal

According to Football Insider, Celtic are keen on Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna and could make a move to sign the Scotland international for a cut-price fee this month. Defensive injuries have prompted the Hoops to look into bringing in reinforcements and the former Aberdeen defender has come up on their radar as a potential homegrown addition.

Five similar players to Scott McKenna (FBRef) Player Club Joe Worrall Nottingham Forest Rodrigo Ely Gremio Sergi Gomez Espanyol Jarrad Branthwaite Everton Angelo Ogbonna West Ham United

McKenna, who earns £20,000 at the City Ground, has emerged as a cost-effective solution that could help to offer subsequent depth at centre-back after Celtic made initial contact over his availability, given that his contract at Nottingham Forest is set to expire at the end of the season.

Brought up as a boyhood fan of the Hoops, McKenna has struggled for regular minutes at the Tricky Trees this term and has made just five Premier League appearances in total (McKenna statistics - Transfermarkt).

Returning to Scotland could give the 27-year-old an opportunity to re-ignite his career after falling out of favour in the East Midlands and Celtic look to be keen competitors for his signature, making this one to watch.