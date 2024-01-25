Celtic’s resolve appears to have been tested after a new Matt O’Riley transfer development was shared by Sky Sports.

Celtic transfer rumours

The Hoops remain on course for another Scottish Premiership title following the return of Brendan Rodgers last summer, and the club have already acted in the January transfer market to bolster their squad further.

After a busy summer, Celtic brought in winger Nicolas Kuhn earlier this month from Rapid Vienna and appear to have identified Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as a potential long-term replacement for Joe Hart.

Meanwhile, there could also be a number of Parkhead exits before the month is out, with plenty of rumours circling over the futures of Liel Abada, Mikey Johnston, Benjamin Siegrist and Rocco Vata. Another star player who tends to be linked with a move away is O’Riley, and a new update has emerged with regards to his future.

Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam provided an on-air transfer update regarding O’Riley on Wednesday. Relayed on X, he said that the Hoops have received a loan-to-buy bid from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid for the midfielder’s services.

“We’ve got a little bit of breaking transfer news just into us now and it’s with regards to Celtic, who have received a bid from Atletico Madrid for Matt O’Riley - the 23-year-old - Sky Sports News understands.

“The offer is an initial loan with an obligation to buy. Celtic have been prepared for bids for the highly-rated midfielder this month, amid interest from the likes of Girona and Inter Milan. O’Riley signed a new four-year contract last year, and therefore, Celtic believe they’re in a really strong position with regards to this one. Brendan Rodgers sees O’Riley as a key member of his squad.”

O’Riley has been an influential figure for Celtic ever since arriving back in 2022, and the 23-year-old has already won four major honours and made more than 100 appearances for the club. In front of goal, the midfielder is enjoying his best ever season already netting 10 times and registering seven assists in 21 Scottish premiership games.

Therefore, it isn’t a shock that some European giants are looking at landing the Denmark international, who has come in for praise from Callum McGregor, who said:

“He’s been superb. You touched on it there, probably a little bit of luck. The sooner you get a goal you feel better about yourself. He came back in the summer in incredible condition. He clearly worked really hard over the summer, and he totally deserves his vein of form and goals/assists. He's such an important player for the team, he makes us tick in that first phase of the game and then he's joining in and getting goals, coming up with big goals/assists. He's a top player, and he keeps working.”

As Sky Sports mentioned, though, O’Riley is under contract until 2027, so unless the fee is right for Celtic and the player is happy in Scotland, the power is well and truly in the Hoops’ hands.