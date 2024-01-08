Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is currently navigating his first January transfer window since his return to Scotland, and has now made a decision on the future of one first-team player.

Celtic's quiet transfer window so far

Despite much anticipation in the lead-up to the January window, Celtic are yet to announce any formal signing as they take stock of players' availability before moving into the market.

Speaking back in December, Hoops boss Rodgers indicated his wish to add quality to his squad in the coming months, stating via Sky Sports: "There's no doubt now that, one, the squad will come down in numbers and obviously we need to add quality. There is no dressing it up, the group lost real quality players in the summer. That's something that over the coming windows we will look to improve on."

Rumours are slowly starting to arise regarding the Hoops' pursuit of potential targets and Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is mooted to be on their radar alongside arch-rival Rangers. Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk is another name that refuses to go away when discussing Celtic's transfer dealings this window, and reports in Italy claim that the 24-year-old has been told he can leave the Serie A outfit.

Later on in the same report, the outlet share quotes from Rodgers that suggest he is not looking to upgrade his side's goalkeeping options despite Joe Hart's contract being set to expire at the end of the campaign, as he stated: "It’s not something that we’re looking at just now. There are other areas we have to look at first."

Nevertheless, one man who only joined in the summer could now be on his way out of Parkhead this month after an approach was made for his signature, as per reports.

Gustaf Lagerbielke courted by Lecce...

According to Sky Sports News, Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is subject to an approach from Lecce and could be offered a way out of his disappointing spell in Glasgow on a loan basis until the end of the campaign.

Gustaf Lagerbielke's spell at Celtic - Scottish Premiership (Sofascore) Total games played 6 Total games started 4 Accurate passes per game 61.3 (85%) Tackles per game 1.8 Average match rating 7.18/10

Reporter Nick Powell told viewers: "Lecce from Italy have approached Celtic about signing Gustaf Lagerbielke on loan. Lagerbielke is a Sweden international centre-back; he's played nine times for Celtic this season, including in the first of the Old Firm meetings back in September."

Signed for £3 million from Elfsborg in the summer, the 23-year-old has cost roughly £333,000 per appearance so far, a steep sum for a fringe player. However, Lagerbielke has contributed to five clean sheets in nine outings and netted his only goal for the Scottish Premiership champions against Feyenoord on Champions League duty, helping Celtic to secure their first home win in the competition for over a decade (Lagerbielke statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite this, the Stockholm-born man could now be on his way out of the club after failing to impress Rodgers over the course of his time at Parkhead.