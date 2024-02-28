Brendan Rodgers and Celtic have recruited three players on loan this season, starting with centre-back Nat Phillips, who arrived from Rodgers' former club Liverpool. Things didn't work out for Phillips at Parkhead as he started just three Scottish Premiership games and made a mere eight appearances overall, and he was predictably recalled to Anfield come January.

Soon after, on the final day of the summer transfer window, Celtic struck a temporary deal to sign midfielder Paulo Bernardo from Benfica in a repeat of their 2021 swoop for Jota. The agreement between the two clubs includes an option to buy, but it's unclear how much the Hoops would have to pay.

Finally, late in the January market, Celtic were able to make a short-term move for Norwich City striker Adam Idah, this time one that doesn't include an option to buy. That doesn't mean, however, that he won't be playing his football in Glasgow next season.

Celtic get good news on Idah

According to Football Insider, Idah is open to joining Celtic permanently at the end of the season. He's clearly settled well in Scotland since his switch from the Championship, and is receptive to the idea of staying put should Celtic make a push.

The opportunity to play in the Champions League is apparently a big draw for the Irishman, but to make that dream a reality, Celtic will need to agree a fee independently with Norwich. It remains to be seen whether the Canaries drive a hard bargain.

Idah loving life but must face Champions League reality

You'd imagine that Celtic are already looking into the possibility of signing Idah long-term after his impressive start. He provided an assist for fellow January signing Nicolas Kuhn within minutes of coming on for his debut against Aberdeen at the start of the month, and then netted two penalties on his full league debut against Hibernian, including a 92nd-minute winner.

There were more late heroics against Motherwell last weekend, as he followed up a header (one that prompted Chris Sutton to call him "absolutely stunning") with another tie-breaking effort in the 94th minute.

Idah had been denied consistent starting opportunities at Norwich, making the XI for just 12 of their first 29 Championship games, and so it's no surprise that he's enjoying himself in a more prominent role at Celtic.

One thing that the 23-year-old should consider, amid his desire to play Champions League football, is that Scotland could be about to lose their automatic qualification spot. The country's under-performance in Europe this season - Rangers are the only side remaining in any of the three tournaments - puts them at risk of surrendering their spot in the coefficient rankings for the 2025/26 season.

How the UEFA coefficient looks Rank Association Points Clubs remaining in Europe 10 Scotland 35.850 1 (Rangers) 11 Czechia 35.300 3 (Sparta Prague, Slavia Prague, Viktoria Plzen) 12 Switzerland 32.575 1 (Servette) 13 Austria 32.400 1 (Sturm Graz) 14 Denmark 31.450 1 (Copenhagen) 15 Norway 31.125 1 (Molde)

Celtic will be hoping that the three Czech sides in the Europa League and Europa Conference League make swift exits to relieve the pressure, but if not, it could soon become more difficult for them to reach the continent's premier club competition.