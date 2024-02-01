After Celtic signed Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna earlier this month, it was said that manager Brendan Rodgers wanted to add a left-back and a striker to his squad before the transfer deadline.

It's taken until the very end of the window, but Celtic are now set to tick at least one of those boxes after agreeing a deal to sign Adam Idah from Norwich loan. Idah has already undergone his medical and was pictured in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Hoops continue to push for a new left-back in the hope of combatting their current overreliance on Greg Taylor. Taylor, who's out for a few weeks with an injury, had started his side's first 22 Scottish Premiership matches of the season, with back-up Alexandro Bernabei making just his fifth appearance of the campaign against Ross County last time out.

Rodgers' side have looked into a move for Hugo Bueno at Wolves, but the Premier League club aren't expected to allow him to go on loan, and that's forced them to consider alternative targets.

Celtic eye ambitious Kurzawa deal

According to Sky Sports News, Celtic are keen to sign Lavyin Kurzawa from PSG after missing out on Bueno, but the financial demands of the Ligue 1 leaders make it a tricky deal to pull off.

They said: “Celtic [are] trying to bring in a left-back before their deadline tonight but they have missed out on some targets this week. Celtic have also been linked with a move for PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa but we understand this could be a difficult deal to do. PSG are looking for a significant fee and would like the player’s wages covered as well.”

"Top player" Kurzawa may be out of reach

Kurzawa is believed to earn around £98k per week at the Parc des Princes, and that's reportedly more than double Celtic's best-paid player Callum McGregor (£37k). In that sense, PSG may need to show a willingness to compromise heavily to give Rodgers any chance of capturing the Frenchman.

Kurzawa has played 154 games for PSG, scoring 14 goals and providing 23 assists, but he's well out of favour in the French capital as it stands. He was sent on loan to Premier League club Fulham last season but only played six matches before a ligament injury ended his season in March, and this year he's only appeared once - an eight-minute substitute appearance against Strasbourg in October. Manager Luis Enrique has left him as an unsused substitute on 12 occasions.

Layvin Kurzawa trophies Volume Ligue 1 4 Coupe de France 5 Coupe de la Ligue 4 Trophee des Champions 6

Fulham manager Marco Silva described him as a "top, top player" with real "quality", and his trophy haul speaks to that, but the figures involved, both in terms of a loan fee and the wages, could put this deal beyond Celtic. Given his recent lack of football, though, that may not be the worst thing.