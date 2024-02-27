Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has announced that he'll be retiring at the end of the season, leaving manager Brendan Rodgers with a clear priority heading into the summer transfer window.

Hart has been virtually ever-present for the Hoops this season, with captain Callum McGregor the only player to log more minutes across all competitions.

Celtic - most minutes played 23/24 Rank Player Pos Mins 1 Callum McGregor MID 3,097 2 Joe Hart GK 3,088 3 Matt O'Riley MID 3,032 4 Liam Scales DEF 2,970 5 Greg Taylor DEF 2,756 6 Kyogo Furuhashi FWD 2,522 7 Alistair Johnston DEF 2,347 8 Daizen Maeda FWD 1,894 9 Luis Palma FWD 1,732 10 Cameron Carter-Vickers DEF 1,419

Rodgers has shown very little trust in his alternative goalkeeping options since returning to Parkhead last summer. Scott Bain has only made two appearances, and both of those came following a red card for Hart in a 3-0 win over Livingston in September, and Benjamin Siegrist only made the bench when Hart was absent. They weren't even given the chance to play in the cup game against Highland League side Buckie Thistle last month.

Rodgers, then, will almost certainly set out to sign a new number one, and Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher could be one of the prime candidates. It was reported in January that Celtic were assessing the possibility of a loan-to-buy move for the Irishman, who's ready to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Celtic will have to stump up "big money" for Kelleher

Now, in a fresh Kelleher to Celtic update on Monday, Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke reports that the Scottish Premiership title-chasers "would love" to get a deal done in the off-season, but it won't be easy.

Celtic will need to pay "a big-money fee" to reach an agreement with Liverpool, particularly after his recent run in the side in the absence of the injured Alisson, and it may be "tough" to convince him to snub his suitors in the Premier League.

"Superb" Kelleher just inflated price tag

Kelleher just displayed his quality with a magnificent performance in the Carabao Cup final as Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 after extra time. While it may only intensify Rodgers' desire to get a deal done, the same can be said of other interested parties, and the Reds now have grounds to increase their demands.

Kelleher made a whopping nine saves in the game, six of them from inside the box, and the advanced data is even more impressive. The 25-year-old was able to keep a clean sheet despite facing 2.95 expected goals on target, a feat that's only been achieved four times across the last seven years in Europe's big five leagues.

He would earn ringing praise from pundit Gary Lineker, who said:

"[Virgil van Dijk] was brilliant, but I would also have to say behind him, what a performance from Kelleher. Superb, isn't he?"

The Cork-born stopper is set to retain his place in goal for his side's upcoming fixtures against Southampton in the FA Cup and Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in the Premier League, and he may hope to position himself front and centre in the shop window.