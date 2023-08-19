Celtic are currently top of the SPFL standings and they are looking to continue adding to their current squad. Transfer insider Dean Jones weighed in on the future of a Premier League winger who has been linked with the Scottish outfit.

Will Celtic land their man?

Celtic have enjoyed two wins from two thus far this season, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley regularly amongst the goals.

A 4-2 win at Celtic Park against Ross County was followed by their trip to Aberdeen where they won 3-1 at Pittodrie.

They may have six points to their name, but the Scottish giants aren’t about to rest on their laurels, with Glasgow rivals Rangers keen to hunt them down and win the league title themselves.

Once again, the Bhoys have targeted the continent of Asia, bringing in two South Korea internationals and Tomoki Iwata of Japan - a trio of signings that cost just under £4m.

The latest name being linked with a move to Celtic is an English Premier League star. Daniel Podence of Wolves is being considered by Brendan Rodgers in his second stint at the helm of the defending champions, as reported by Mail Sport.

Podence was not in the matchday squad for Wolves’ first game of the season as they were defeated by Manchester United, while he also missed out this weekend's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

This would appear to indicate Wolves boss Gary O’Neil signalling that the Portuguese forward is indeed on the way out at Molineux.

What has Dean Jones said about Celtic and Podence?

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently spoke to GIVEMESPORT and revealed all the important information about the links between Daniel Podence and Celtic.

He said: "Daniel Podence just needs a new lease of life and Celtic would be perfect for him - he would absolutely thrive there. I think this is a move that works well for everyone.

"Wolves continue to look at ways to raise funds, and it's far better to have a player like this heading out than some others that have been mooted that are likely to play more of an active role across a season and actually define how things go.

"Podence is such a lovely, creative player at his best, and I think he could be used in various ways across Celtic's attacking line. I did wonder if Celtic would be put off by the valuation, but it seems to be moving forward so far.

"Very soon, we will hit the stage where serious negotiations can determine whether this happens."

What is the latest Celtic transfer news?

Podence isn’t the only Premier League winger being linked with making the journey up north, as Ryan Fraser is himself out of favour at Newcastle United.

The diminutive Scotsman is edging ever closer to the door at St James' Park and Celtic could be the club for Fraser upon a possible Toon exit.

At the other end of the field, a defender from Ligue 1 is a rumoured target for former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Journalist Emmanuel Merceron has reported the Hoops’ interest in Nantes left-back Quentin Merlin, and whilst an official approach has not yet been made, a saga could be upon us.